KATY, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conference:

Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit

Format: Virtual fireside chat and small group meetings

Presentation: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:15am ET

Participants: Ken Hicks, Chairman, President and CEO; Michael Mullican, CFO; Matt Hodges, VP of Investor Relations

A link to the webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://investors.academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States.  Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

 

