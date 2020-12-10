- Net sales of $1.35 billion, a 17.8% increase over the third quarter 2019; Comparable sales up 16.5% - Net income of $59.6 million, a 109% increase over the third quarter 2019 - Earnings per diluted share of $0.74, a 95% increase over the third quarter 2019; Pro Forma Adjusted Earnings per diluted share of $0.91, a 168% increase over the third quarter 2019