LAS VEGAS, Sep. 30, 2021 Acres Manufacturing Company (AMC) introduced the PayAction™ Sports Bonus as part of its 2021 Global Gaming Expo lineup. The unique bonus uses a live sports data feed to trigger a bonus round on any slot machine connected to AMC's Foundation™ casino management system.
"Foundation gives casinos unprecedented ability to connect slot machine behavior with live real-world events," said Noah Acres of AMC. "Players are going to love the feeling of winning more just because their favorite team scored, and they'll be willing to play more just to experience the thrill."
The PayAction™ Sports Bonus works by interfacing a live sports data feed with any slot machine connected to the Foundation™ casino management system. When a goal, touchdown or other configured event occurs, all designated machines enter a bonus sequence that is automatically paid to the game's credit meter.
"These machines will pay double whenever the Golden Knights score in an NHL game," said Noah Acres, gesturing towards a bank of slot machines at AMC's office during a recent Golden Knights preseason NHL game. When Vegas scored a goal early in the 2nd period, a loud goal horn sounded, and AMC's slot machines entered a celebration mode indicating that all pays would be doubled for 90 seconds.
The company describes the bonus as highly configurable, with casinos able to select any team or player in any sport into the promotion. Any measurable statistic can be used to trigger the bonus and prizes can be paid to the game's credit meter or to the Acres Wallet in either cashable or non-cashable credits. Eligibility can also be configured to ensure profitable operation of the bonus.
"We're actively negotiating with sports franchises, athletes and brands interested in distributing their own branded jackpots," said Noah Acres. "PayAction is just the latest example of how AMC is using Foundation to reinvent the player experience."
