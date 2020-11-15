- Acura Team Penske claims DPi Manufacturers' and Teams' crowns with Acura ARX-05 prototype - Meyer Shank Racing takes GTD Teams' and Manufacturers' Championships with the Acura NSX GT3 Evo - Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor earn DPi Drivers' Title - Mario Farnbacher successfully defends GTD Drivers' Championship with Matt McMurry