OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camp-Tek is offering a great opportunity for owners of the Therm-a-Rest Micro Pump to increase the value of their pump. The new Adapter Kit from Camp-Tek expands the versatility of the Therm-a-Rest Micro Pump, greatly improving its usefulness for owners of multiple types of backpacking mattresses or group camping by allowing easy interface with many valve types.

The Adapter Kit also provides a solution for connecting the Camp-Tek Microburst product with the new Big Agnes valve and for a growing number of recessed mattress valves. It allows both the Camp-Tek Microburst and the Therm-a-Rest Micro Pump to work with most current backpacking mattress brands.

Camp-Tek is offering this new Adapter Kit for sale exclusively on its website, http://www.camp-tek.com. In addition, the website sells the Therm-a-Rest Micropump bundled together with the Adapter Kit as well as the original Camp-Tek Microburst product.

Camp-Tek was founded in 2009 by a backpacking enthusiast and is dedicated to making products that improve the overall backpacking experience. Camp-Tek's website, https://www.camp-tek.com, contains more detailed information, as well as an online store.

Media Contact

Steve Potratz, Camp-tek, +1 (913) 937-6452, spotratz@camp-tek.com

 

SOURCE Camp-tek

