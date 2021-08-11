WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Physical Therapy and Preferred Physical Therapy (APPT), members of the Confluent Health family, are proud to announce their newest partnership with Precise Physical Therapy (Precise PT), a private and therapist-owned physical therapy practice located in Kansas City, Kansas.
"Since opening our doors, Precise PT has evolved its practice to include both skills and experience in cutting edge physical and occupational therapy interventions such as aquatic therapy, manual therapy and therapeutic exercises," said Precise PT's Owner Beth Hofer, MPT, AT. "Throughout the years our practice has grown to include two clinics throughout Kansas City, all for the convenience of our community and its patrons."
To further drive home the clinic's community-first mindset, Precise PT also offers services such as certified hand therapy, pediatric physical therapy and sports rehabilitation.
"Joining the APPT family will allow our practice and staff to continue to grow while keeping our Kansas City community at the top of mind."
While patients will continue to see the same familiar faces at Precise PT and be provided with the same services, the clinical team will gain access to the shared services provided by APPT and the Confluent Health family. These services include premier patient outreach programs as well as top tier continuing education and staff development opportunities via Evidence In Motion, a nationally recognized physical therapy higher education group.
"We are proud to partner with Precise Physical Therapy and have known about their exceptional quality of care for years," says APPT's CEO and physical therapist, Karen Wilson, PT, MSPT. "Beth and their entire team make up a leading practice in the state of Kansas and are going to add significant value as we grow together."
"As a Physical Therapist-owned business, Precise Physical Therapy has mastered the integration of bringing together the best clinical talent and delivering the highest quality care and service excellence. In the years to come, accommodating the vast growth and volume of musculoskeletal and chronic pain patients requires proven, hands-on partnerships and we believe Precise Physical Therapy is perfectly aligned to join Advanced and Preferred Physical Therapy and answer that call."
This partnership makes 31 APPT clinics across Kansas, further expanding the group's footprint.
About Advanced and Preferred Physical Therapy:
Advanced and Preferred Physical Therapy (APPT) is a Kansas-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, APPT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit aptclinics.com, or find them on Facebook at @aptclinics.
