RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this year, Advanced Training Athletic Club made waves in the wrestling community and fitness tech market with the release of ATAC 1.0. After several months on the market and collecting critical user feedback, the company made substantial improvements to their training platform and recently announced the release of ATAC 2.0.
Founder and CEO Bryan Heller explains, "We anticipated our launch would perform well out of the gate, but we knew that quickly gathering feedback and giving our users the feature enhancements they were looking for was critical to early growth. Once we heard from athletes and coaches who regularly use ATAC, we immediately began reimagining our User Interface (UI) to enhance our User Experience (UX). Our design team did a great job bringing these ideas to an interactive prototype, and our engineers executed perfectly, as we brought that prototype to production."
User acquisition is a critical first step to any successful business model. Getting customers to the app store listing, downloading the app, and signing up to complete the acquisition process are incredibly important.
Heller elaborates, "With version 1.0, ATAC had launch metrics far above the industry average. Our App Store Conversions (Unique Visits-to-Download) were 95.92%, compared to the Health and Fitness average of 42.8%, and over 80% of people who downloaded ATAC completed the sign-up process."
Once customers are acquired, the percentage of users who come back regularly (retention) is a very clear indicator of whether the app will be successful.
Developing the first version of ATAC intelligence (Ai), ATAC's proprietary scheduling AI, was one upgrade that immediately impacted user retention. Ai custom builds each user's schedule of workouts and activities to help them reach their goals. User goals range from breaking the varsity lineup, to winning a High School State Championship, to becoming an NCAA National Champion, or joining the elite by winning an Olympic Gold Medal; all of which are on ATAC shareholder Jordan Burroughs' list of accomplishments.
Heller explains, "Although we know there is always room for improvement, our early retention numbers are very encouraging. ATAC's 1-week retention has averaged over 20% since ATAC 1.0 launched, more than double the 8.1% mobile app average, and we have seen peaks in our 1-week retention surpassing 30%. We are also pleased to see ATAC's 30-day retention average hovering over 10%, nearly triple the 3.7% mobile app average. With month-over-month churn rates under 33%, we are confident in our ability to steadily grow our foundation of dedicated users."
It was easy to identify that the greatest leak in the funnel occurred after signup but before users completed their first workout or activity. Therefore, ATAC went back to the UI drawing board. Eliminating friction during this initial phase of the UX would be a critical step towards greater retention.
The ATAC 2.0 development process was hyper-focused on minimizing the number of clicks and page navigations required between signup and users completing their first workout or activity. The click and page nav reduction dramatically simplifies the user journey and creates a much clearer roadmap for users to follow. With a brand-new home screen, a simplified calendar, more intuitive scheduling protocol, and an all-around visually enhanced design, ATAC 2.0 is slated to plug the leak previously identified and provide a fully immersive fitness platform unlike anything else on the market.
Heller says, "We look forward to once again getting direct user feedback and reevaluating our analytics as we continue to refine our platform. We are excited to enhance the training capabilities of ATAC with groundbreaking tech while simultaneously working to improve the overall flow of the app. We are most excited about rolling out our upgraded Ai features in the coming months. We have short term and long-term plans that we know will shake up the Tech Fitness space from corner to corner and redefine the impact a training app can have on competitive athletes and the average fitness junkie."
About ATAC
ATAC is a breakthrough training app that helps competitive athletes achieve more in their sport. In collaboration with Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Burroughs, ATAC's proprietary AI: ATAC intelligence (Ai) builds custom schedules with workouts and activities for each individual user based on a 9-category Athlete Optimization Program. Users are guided through strength training programs, provided custom meal plans, trained to improve endurance and mentality, increase their flexibility and agility, better their technique, recover more efficiently, and reflect to focus on opportunities for improvement. To learn more visit https://atac.app. For media inquiries, please email press@atac.app.
