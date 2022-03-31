Discover how technology is helping sports and music brands excel at engaging with fans.
JUPITER, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson (scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022) will focus on developments in fan-engagement technology. Check local listings for more info.
This segment will look at the global e-sports industry, which experienced a 50 percent increase in 2021 and is projected to grow to more than 1.64 billion dollars by 2024.
Hearing from experts, the show will discover how Token Events LLC (Token) is empowering fans to control and share their activity. Viewers will learn how Token's commerce platform is helping to connect brands with fans in an effort to increase brand revenue and maximize the fandom experience, all while protecting data.
Audiences will learn how Token allows fans to connect seamlessly across all digital touchpoints to enhance their event experience. From purchasing tickets to venue services and merchandise, viewers will see how the technology personalizes the experience.
"We are dedicated to enhancing and improving the fan experience, strengthening the bond between fans and entertainers, and making fandom more immersive, enjoyable, and personal in the digital era. We have built the bridge for the non-crypto/web3 users to participate and unlock the power of our collective journey as fans and Web3 participants," said Adam Jones, CEO of Token Events. "Our vision is to bridge the gap between the noise and confusion of web3 and the real world. We aim to teach, surprise, and delight our users."
Advancements will also explore how Token's partnership with Dor, MME works to operate several experiences. Viewers will learn about the innovative IoT tracking company and will see how it monitors and projects foot traffic, as well as how it works to change the fans' entire experience, matching each new game event they are watching.
"Integrated with top venues and performers, the Token commerce platform allows entertainers to create a unique connection with their fans," said John Galvin, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this technology.
Token was created to revolutionize the fan experience across every industry and subculture, using digital technology to maximize the exchange of value between each individual within the fandom ecosystem. The Token platform leverages the security, transparency, speed, and privacy of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to reward fans for engaging with the brands they love, at each digital touchpoint in the fandom experience. For more information, visit: https://tknevents.com/
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
