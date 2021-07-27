JUPITER, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will educate about improvements in community-based fitness services and innovative virtual and hybrid solutions.
In this segment, Advancements will explore how by leveraging MotivateU's Enterprise SaaS and community-driven solutions, fitness service owners are increasing revenues, client engagement, and improving wellness.
"With nine out of ten Americans planning to continue to exercise from home, traditional fitness is getting left behind with pen and pencil or low-tech band-aids, while A.I. fitness is removing the human element altogether. MotivateU's community-centric solutions recognize that humans crave social connections with other humans, which, in fact, is the greatest predictor of longevity. Our user interviews confirm the importance of community, with 91 percent of trainers saying that the reason they enjoyed their job was because of the community aspect," said Founder and CEO, Jennifer Strout.
Viewers will learn how MotivateU helps owners of community-based fitness services provide community-centric engagement and customized data-driven results to more clients in less time.
"MotivateU believes that community, innovation, motivation, and accessibility are cornerstones to achieving wellness and success," said John Galvin, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how MotivateU's solutions create a more accessible and connected world through technology and innovation."
MotivateU is an Enterprise SaaS corporation that uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) to provide mobile patent-pending synchronization software & data-driven dashboards. MotivateU's solutions are targeted at the fitness market and fill the gap between the human-driven traditional gyms and data-driven A.I. fitness, allowing gym owners, fitness instructors, and members to enjoy the benefits of both worlds.
MotivateU's diverse management team has over 120 years of combined industry and technology experience, including 7 patents, and 3 successful exits (1 exit @$400MM ARR). MotivateU was accepted to the Troutman Pepper SEED Program and its NSF SBIR Grant Pitch Proposal was accepted. MotivateU is currently in the running for Pepperdine's 2021 Most Fundable Companies competition and has thus far made it to the semi-finals. For more information, visit: http://www.motivateu.net.
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
