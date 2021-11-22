JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Spring/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in youth sports and fan engagement.
This segment will explore the world of youth sports, the growth it is seeing throughout the country, and how technology is being used to connect, encourage, and improve youth athletes.
Viewers will hear learn how FanClips is helping to inspire kids to participate in sports by celebrating their contributions with the audiences they deserve. Spectators will see how this can result in better player recognition, increased team participation, improved community outreach, and higher quality events.
"The physical, emotional, and social benefits of sports is undeniable, yet in the U.S., the number of years playing youth sports has fallen significantly, due to declining interest and increasing costs. We believe FanClips' thoughtful approach to fan engagement will motivate kids to continue playing and keep youth sports organizations engaged with fans long after the games have ended," said Evaldo Gonzalez, Co-Founder & CEO, FanClips.
The show will also explore how video content from fans can be seamlessly uploaded, shared with teams, and transformed into distinct highlight clips.
"Fanclips empowers sports leagues to use their game footage to keep audiences engaged while also creating new marketing and fundraising opportunities for youth. We look forward to exploring how young athletes can benefit from this technology," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About FanClips:
FanClips is on a mission to inspire kids to participate in sports by celebrating their contributions with the audiences they deserve. Via its video-sharing platform for youth and amateur leagues, Fanclips helps to generate greater player recognition, increased team participation, improved community outreach, and higher quality events. Its raw, crowdsourced videos from fans are transformed into distinct highlight clips and shared with an athlete's family, friends, and extensive social networks.
For more information, visit: https://fanclips.io/site/
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE DMG Productions