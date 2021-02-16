ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adventure Operations, LLC has been granted the very first accreditation by the Association for Challenge Course Technology (ACCT) in California for the aerial adventure park they operate in Rocklin, Calif., Quarry Park Adventures. The purpose of Operation Accreditation is to identify challenge course, aerial adventure/trekking park course, zipline and canopy tour organizations that serve the general public through a commitment to quality, professional conduct/business practices and ongoing use and adherence to industry standards. The accreditation is conferred on one site which has demonstrated compliance with the ACCT Standards through inspection, training documentation and a detailed on-site operation review.

"We have worked hard to exceed standards of excellence as an operator at Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin since taking over in 2019," explained Dylan Burt, owner and managing partner of Adventure Operations, LLC. "ACCT Accreditation is validation of the hard work our team has put into everything they do."

Operation Accreditation benefits the industry, organization and staff being reviewed, and the end user by:

  • Elevating professionalism
  • Providing accountability of the organization through ongoing quality review
  • Identifying a list of accredited organizations
  • Recognizing the commitment of accredited organizations towards industry excellence
  • Creating a benchmark for authorities having jurisdiction regarding operation quality
  • Providing awareness of ACCT and its services

"Adventure Operations has been a model of professionalism and this accreditation further illustrates their commitment to quality service," said Rocklin Assistant City Manager Marc Mondell. "The City of Rocklin is proud to have Quarry Park Adventures be the first adventure park to receive ACCT's recognition in California."

For more information about the program, including details about how to apply, please visit: acctinfo.org/?OperationAccreditation

About Quarry Park Adventures

Quarry Park Adventures is an outdoor recreation experience located off Rocklin Road in the heart of Rocklin's up-and-coming Quarry District, near Interstate 80. The one-of-a-kind adventure park operates out of the Big Gun Quarry, one of the largest, at its peak operation, and most historic working granite quarries in California. Quarry Park Adventures is operated by seasoned adventure attraction company Adventure Operations LLC out of Colorado in partnership with the City of Rocklin. For ticket reservations and more information please visit http://www.QuarryPark.com.

About ACCT

The Association for Challenge Course Technology (ACCT) is an international trade association dedicated to standards, government relations, credentialing, professional development, and advancement of its members. ACCT is an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accredited standards developer for the global challenge course, aerial adventure park, canopy tour, and zip line industry. Its diverse membership is comprised of individuals, operators, vendors, businesses, and other stakeholders.

Media Contact

Heather Atherton, Adventure Operations, LLC, +1 916-316-4568, heather@athertonpr.com

Abigail Burt, Adventure Operations, LLC, 828-989-1070, abby@applied-adventure.com

