NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adweek today announced the return of the Brandweek Sports Marketing Summit "Mentor 100" initiative. Introduced in 2020, the program offers diverse undergraduate and graduate sports marketing students from various universities across North America the opportunity to attend free virtual mentorship sessions and receive inspiration and advice from leading marketing executives from across the sports, esports and entertainment ecosystem.
Participating mentors for the 2021 program include:
- Julian Duncan, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Houston Rockets
- Tim Ellis, CMO, NFL
- Adam Grossman, CMO, Boston Red Sox
- Caroline Morgan, VP, Digital Strategy, LA Dodgers
- Emeka Ofodile, VP of Sports Marketing, ESPN
- Heidi Browning, CMO, NHL
- Michael Shaw, SVP of Brand, Miami Marlins
- David Tinson, CMO, Electronic Arts (EA)
- David Wright, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S. Soccer Federation
The initiative stems from Adweek's continued commitment to support the growth of marketing leaders of tomorrow, particularly those from communities often underrepresented in leadership positions. The Adweek Executive Mentor Program, born out of the Adweek DEI Council three years ago, has been a catalyst for additional Adweek mentorship initiatives, with the goal of helping to accelerate diversity within specific industries, particularly in the C-suite.
The Mentor 100 initiative also demonstrates the "pay-it-forward" spirit of Adweek's marketing community. Cory Bernstine, Senior Director, Strategy at United Soccer League (USL), adjunct professor at the University of South Florida and graduate of the Adweek Executive Mentor Program, spearheaded the nationwide student engagement effort to help inspire the next generation of sports business leaders.
"We were intentional during our outreach to identify and engage with rising students seeking to make an impact in the sports industry," said Bernstine. "This year's Mentor 100 community further proves the next generation of sports business leaders are primed to take the industry to new heights."
Adweek also partnered with Black Sport Business Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to enhance the learning experience and career outcomes for students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Founded by HBCU graduates Curtis Walker and Vincent Pierson, the inaugural Academy cohort includes 29 students from 10 HBCUs including Delaware State University, Howard University, Spelman College and Virginia State University.
"This type of access to industry knowledge and expertise can change the trajectory of a young person's career," said Vincent Pierson, founder of the Black Sport Business Academy. "We're excited to partner with Adweek to bring this unique experience to our Academy members and HBCU students all over the country."
The private, off-the-record mentorship sessions will take place across the four days of the Brandweek Sports Marketing Summit, Nov. 15–18. To ensure optimal interaction, each session will be limited to 10 students.
