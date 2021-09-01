SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pizá Golf, internationally recognized as a world-class architecture and golf course design firm, today Introduce the NextLinks eGolf Arena, an avant-garde golf complex that will grow the game of golf by engaging and entertaining every demographic and generation. NextLinks eGolf Arenas are designed to be an unparalleled indoor golf venue and family friendly destination that will spur golf to be the fastest growing game in indoor sports.
For more than two decades, Agustin Pizá, the Director and Founder of Pizá Golf, has challenged golf norms and redefined golf facilities with award-winning, next generation designs. He has worked with legends of the game and his world class developments attracted interest from a formidable group who questioned him, can you design a total golf entertainment experience? Pizá knew he could transcend beyond the current, highly popular, golf experience but he needed partners and immediately reached out to infrastructure and technology expert, Dave Shultz.
Shultz along with Ed Colson have spent over six-years developing software and technology designed to integrate golf simulator play for the long-game with a true to form real world laser guided short-game experience. The duo has protected this extraordinary technology with a US patent. The technology entertainment component of NextLinks eGolf Arena is exclusive and proprietary.
"NextLinks eGolf Arena is a functional re-imagination of the brick, and mortar standard established for driving range-based entertainment, but more efficient in every way along with an iconic building design and specification," said Shultz.
To design an iconic golf complex worthy of the NextLinks state-of-the-art golf technology, Pizá, a vertical architect himself, partnered with the esteemed, award-winning, international architects Victor and Sergio Sanz of Sanzpont, known for their designs that connect people and spaces with sustainability. The brother's NextLinks eGolf Arena design exceeded the team's vision and now, rivals the best golf facilities across the globe with its domed structure inspired by the most recognizable shape in the game: the golf ball. Other amenities include its central circular bar visible from any view, variety of eating spaces, private and open spaces, hitting bays, and lounge balconies that flank the signature short game course.
"We so love the game of golf, we imagined how the next golf entertainment concept should look and feel, envisioning almost a sacred place – a GOLF temple, where technology and entertainment are combined to create a realistic and exciting, next generation of golfing experience," said Victor and Sergio Sanz.
The "Golf Field Atrium" within the NextLinks eGolf Arena was designed by Pizá himself. To compliment the technology driven experiences of the "Hitting Bays" he created a strategic laser guided short game course within the indoor park-like setting. The team refers to this as a "Disruptive game changing experience." Onlookers can enjoy the play from the lounge balconies.
"The strategy behind the design is to provide real shot values that can be challenging or easy as the player wants. NextLinks eGolf Arena can be played by an avid golfer or a non-golfer. This is what we strive for 'Growing the game we love' and with respect to sustainability on all levels, ecologically, socially, and economically," said Pizá.
Pizá, Shultz, and the team has assembled an imposing Board of Directors for their collective vision for the future of golf, the NextLinks eGolf Arena and established the NextLinks CalNeva Corporation.
NextLinks CalNeva Board of Directors:
- Dan Mechem – CEO
- Dave Shultz – Founder and Chairman of the Board
- Agustin Pizá – Award-winning Golf Design Architect
- Brandel Chamblee – Golf Channel Analyst / Creative Talent
- Pete Walsh – Venue Technology Expert
- Ed Colson – Real Estate Investor
- Charlie Mechem – Senior Advisor
"NextLinks Golf is the next generation in stadium golf concepts where friends and family will be able to not only hit all types of shots but also experience the joys and challenges of the short game and putting on championship style Pizá golf designed greens. With patented laser technology to simulate where shots hit would end up, "players" will get the full golf experience, with all the excitement, amenities, and atmosphere of a lavish night out on the town at a fraction of the cost. With an eye towards the future, NextLinks Golf will bring people to the game and the concept without adding to the stresses that the game generally has on the sustainability issues of land and water. NextLinks Golf, I believe, is the link to golf's future," said Brandel Chamblee.
