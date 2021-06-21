ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Louis Scott Gallagher (SLSG), a national leader in youth soccer, will honor members of the St. Louis soccer community who have passed away when the club awards Living Legacy Scholarships in July. Each of the Living Legacy Scholarship recipients will play during the 2021-22 season in the memory of a specific honoree. SLSG is accepting donations to the Living Legacy Scholarship Program, where funds can be contributed in memory of a person or as a general gift to allow talented young athletes opportunities to play at high levels.
The Living Legacy program began in 2013, when SLSG began the scholarship fund to honor five former players who had passed away. Today scholarships are given in the name of 14 people who were connected with SLSG and the St. Louis soccer community. The program has grown over the past seven years from six scholarships awarded in the 2014-15 season to 80 scholarships in the 2020-21 season—as a result of a generous, and growing, group of benefactors. For 2021-22, the program will return to award scholarships to more than 80 promising young soccer players.
"We knew the best way to honor these amazing people was to give kids the opportunity to play the game the honorees loved," said Kip Thompson, Living Legacy Program Director. "Our core values direct us to seek ways to bring this game to kids who may not otherwise get a chance to play. Being able to keep the memory of our legacy honorees alive through these young players has been so inspirational."
Families of the Living Legacy honorees will be present at the ceremony where new players are awarded scholarships, forming a powerful opportunity for the community to come together. Players receive full and partial scholarships, depending on need, that cover soccer fees, equipment, uniforms, and more for the season. Recipients are offered an opportunity to speak at the ceremony and share their stories.
"The scholarship recipients play for the honorees and keep their memories alive," said Thompson. "Many of them wear their honoree's number and write to the family they left behind. Bringing people together through soccer is our greatest goal."
Funds for the scholarships come from the Living Legacy Endowment Fund, which has grown over the years with individual donations through the SLSG website and with funds donated by teams and individual players who plan their own fundraising initiatives. Individuals are encouraged to contribute so that the Living Legacy Program can continue to provide the power of play to those who wouldn't otherwise have the experience.
For more information on the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Living Legacy Program, visit slsgsoccer.com/community/living-legacy-scholarship, or view the "I Play For"video and Living Legacy honoree videos on SLSG's YouTube Channel. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Living Legacy Program Director Kip Thompson at 314-422-9249 or kthompson@slsgsoccer.com.
