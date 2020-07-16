- With the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 postponed until 2021, Airbnb, the IOC, and the IPC will bring the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics online with a curated program of activities hosted by athletes for the first time in history - Bookings for the five-day event will open on July 22, with more than 100 Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences offered by Naomi Osaka, Yusra Mardini, Rui Hachimura, Allyson Felix, Lex Gillette, and others - Fans who book will proudly support their heroes ahead of Tokyo 2020, as proceeds will provide valuable income to athlete hosts, now and beyond the festival, including some who are on the road to their Olympic and Paralympic dreams