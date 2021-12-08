ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The field is set for the 16th annual PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl, and the city of Albuquerque is ready to welcome the teams and their fans. The University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP) Miners and Fresno State Bulldogs have officially accepted their invitations to one of the first game days of the collegiate bowl season. Kickoff is set for 12:15 p.m. MST (2:15 p.m. EST) on Saturday, Dec. 18, at University Stadium. The game will be broadcast to a national audience live on ESPN and on ESPN Radio.
"We are very happy with another exciting matchup in the New Mexico Bowl, with two outstanding teams in the midst of excellent seasons," said Jeff Siembieda, New Mexico Bowl executive director. "This should be a great game and we look forward to New Mexicans along with UTEP and Fresno State fans descending on University Stadium in beautiful Albuquerque, New Mexico."
Tickets are available online at newmexicobowl.com or golobos.com or by calling 505-925-LOBO (5626) or the New Mexico Bowl office at 505-925-5999.
For fans planning a trip to Albuquerque for the big game, Visit Albuquerque makes it easy to find affordable deals and hotel packages during your stay—even if it's just a quick weekend getaway. Check out the 2021 New Mexico Bowl webpage for special rates at hotels and coupons from local retailers, as well as information on things to do, events, dining, attractions and more.
"Albuquerque is honored to again host the annual New Mexico Bowl, and we look forward to the excitement and energy to come as a result of this strong matchup," said Tania Armenta, president and CEO of Visit Albuquerque. "The city is brimming with things to do—from traditional holiday experiences to outdoor adventures—and we can't wait to welcome teams and fans to the heart of the Southwest during this magical season."
With over 310 days of annual sunshine, sweeping blue skies and an abundance of open space, Albuquerque's backyard is a natural playground. Bike the more than 400 miles of trails, explore the Sandia Mountain Wilderness, or hike within the Bosque (forest) along the legendary Rio Grande. Top off the day with an award-winning local brew at one of the city's many breweries and taprooms.
One of the best times to visit Albuquerque is during December, when holiday traditions come alive. Take in a holiday performance, experience the River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden—the largest walk-through holiday production in the state—find one-of-a-kind gifts for loved ones at local holiday markets and be sure to sample traditional New Mexican cuisine. For a full list of holiday activities, explore Visit Albuquerque's website.
About Visit Albuquerque
Visit Albuquerque is an accredited destination marketing organization (DMO), and a private, not-for-profit organization [501(c)(6)]. The mission of Visit Albuquerque is to stimulate economic growth by marketing Albuquerque as a convention, sports and visitor destination. For more information, go to VisitABQ.org.
About ESPN Events
ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 12 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. ESPN Events also manages the Big 12 Corporate Partner Program. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.
