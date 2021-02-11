SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, an innovative golf company dedicated to developing high-performance equipment and apparel, has released new, smoking hot super tour blades. PXG 2021 0211 ST Irons are no-nonsense triple-forged blades that push distance and workability for skilled golfers. Part of PXG's All-New 2021 0211 Golf Club lineup, ST Irons also carry a killer price.
"We couldn't help it. We had to see if we could develop a pure tour blade that packs a punch at a killer price tag," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Good enough for the tour, but designed for the average Joe, 0211 ST Irons feel as good as they look and perform like a car on rails."
PXG 2021 0211 ST Irons are triple forged from 8620 soft carbon steel. The forging process creates a tight grain structure that increases the material's strength, prolonging groove life and producing an exceptional feel.
Even though 2021 0211 ST Irons are blades by design, the mass's strategic repositioning throughout the clubhead results in an increased overall moment of inertia (MOI). A tapered sole and back-bottom flange design add mass towards the toe side of the clubhead, while additional material is removed from the upper mid-section and repositioned to the high toe. These strategic attributes make 0211 ST Irons surprisingly forgiving for a solid-bodied blade.
Additionally, 2021 0211 ST Irons present a shorter blade length and inherently lower MOI about the shaft axis. This performance-enhancing design supports extreme workability and more control of the face at impact for skilled golfers.
"I love PXG 0211 STs. They have a minimal profile that looks amazing over the ball. And the softness of the face gives me more control and consistency with my distances," LPGA Tour professional and PXG staff player Austin Ernst shared.
Priced at $149 per club, PXG 2021 0211 ST Irons are available now. Visit PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG to learn more or schedule a fitting.
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Adam Schenk, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a full lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel.
