Ally, NASCAR’s Alex Bowman and Best Friends Animal Society team up to help local shelters. NASCAR driver Alex Bowman's No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will have a special pet-inspired paint scheme in Phoenix on March 14. Ally is also donating $33,000 to Best Friends-affiliated shelters—$1,000 to a shelter in each city that hosts a NASCAR Cup Series race.