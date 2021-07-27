NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The licensed sports merchandise market is poised to grow by USD 4.29 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to strengthen your business growth potential
The report on the licensed sports merchandise market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increased awareness of fitness activities, the design and material innovations leading to product premiumization, and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions.
The licensed sports merchandise market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased awareness of fitness activities as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The licensed sports merchandise market covers the following areas:
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Sizing
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Forecast
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- adidas AG
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Kynetic
- Nike Inc.
- PRADA Group
- PUMA SE
- Under Armour Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Yoga Accessories Market- The yoga accessories market is segmented by product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Athleisure Market- The athleisure market is segmented by product (mass athleisure and premium athleisure) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Men - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Women - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Children - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Kynetic
- Nike Inc.
- PRADA Group
- PUMA SE
- Under Armour Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-size-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/almost-3-cagr-to-be-recorded-in-licensed-sports-merchandise-market-by-2025technavio-301341224.html
SOURCE Technavio