Leading multi-sport franchisor, Youth Athletes United, recognized for being an affordable start-up/career opportunity
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Youth Athletes United, the 291-unit multi-brand youth sports franchisor behind Little Rookies Baseball, Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports, and JumpBunch, has had two of its franchise companies recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Amazing Athletes and TGA Premier Sports, the leading go-to brands for introducing children to sports and the nation's most prolific provider of in-school- and community-based youth golf and tennis enrichment and camp programs, have been recognized as Top Low-Cost Franchises by Entrepreneur. Amazing Athletes and TGA Premier Sports were ranked No. 81 and No. 100 respectively on Entrepreneur's 2022 list that highlights franchises that can be started for less than $50,000.
This esteemed compilation acknowledges franchise opportunities available for limited budgets, and the companies are positioned based on the scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500 ranking -- a comprehensive analysis that looked at 150+ data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
"Having two of our franchise companies recognized by Entrepreneur is a testament to our franchise owners who work very hard every day to create a value proposition and infrastructure so kids and families can experience a variety of youth sports in a fun non-competitive environment," said Adam Geisler, CEO of Youth Athletes United. "Our owners are passionate about what they do and work very hard to become part of the fabric in their communities building a career delivering youth sports programs."
Amazing Athletes, founded in 2003, uses a multi-sport program to benefit children physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally. The program introduces the fundamentals of 10 different sports (soccer, hockey, volleyball, basketball, lacrosse, golf, tennis, football, track and field, and baseball) in a non-competitive environment. Children in Amazing Athletes routinely gain greater confidence, learn to combine fitness with fun, and develop six key motor skills: balancing, running, jumping, throwing, catching, and kicking. Visit http://www.amazingathletesfranchise.com.
TGA Premier Sports, which was recently acquired by Youth Athletes United, has become one of the nation's most impactful developers of community-based golf and tennis programs for kids (ages 6-14), and they are the only youth sports franchise company that specializes in these individual sports. TGA provides introductory golf and tennis enrichment programs at schools, as well as parks and rec centers. TGA then partners with local golf and tennis facilities to bridge participants to more traditional recreational programming. In golf, participants move on to national programs like Drive, Chip, and Putt, Youth on Course, LPGA/USGA Girls Golf and PGA Junior League. For tennis, kids will participate in Play Day Series, USTA Junior Team Tennis and Junior Tournaments. Visit http://www.franchisetga.com.
About Youth Athletes United
Established youth sports and activities brands Little Rookies Baseball, Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports, and JumpBunch, come together under parent company, Youth Athletes United. With 20+ years of success in the youth sports space, a total 250+ units and 200,000+ children instructed nationwide each year, Youth Athletes United has earned trust in each community they touch. Its franchisees are dedicated to introducing children to enriching recreational youth sports (including golf, tennis, soccer, baseball, football, hockey, lacrosse and more) that can help be developed throughout their lives, whether competitively or socially. The brand's overarching mission is to help the world understand that every kid is an athlete and ultimately impact the lives of more than one million children. For more information visit https://youthathletesunited.com.
Media Contact
Kevin Frisch, Kevin Frisch PR, 1 989-614-0241, kevin@kevinfrischpr.com
SOURCE Youth Athletes United