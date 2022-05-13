The American Football Association's Hall of Fame selection committee has completed its annual task of reviewing personal profiles of qualified individuals nominated for induction into the Minor League Football Hall of Fame as the "Class of 2022". Information submitted by HOF alumni and subsequent review by the selection committee resulted in the selection of 16 people for enshrinement this year.
BINGHAMTON, N.Y., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year's group of AFA Hall of Famers will be enshrined as the "Class of 2022" during the AFA's 40th Annual Minor League Football Hall of Fame Induction Dinner at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2121 George Halas Drive NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. The induction dinner will be part of a 2-day event for the AFA National Association, which will run from Thursday, June 23rd thru Friday, June 24th. This is our ninth year at this venue and this year's event has a great deal of momentum since our last 2019 pre-covid event.
Events Scheduled:
- Sports & Celebrity Memorabilia Auction
- Annual AFA HoF Legends - meet the new inductees "Alumni Huddle Cocktail Party - 6pm Thursday, June 23rd
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Tours at your leisure
- 40th Annual AFA Minor League Football Hall of Fame Induction Dinner - 7pm Dinner (Cocktails 6pm) Friday, June 24th.
The American Football Association is proud to present the names of those who will be enshrined into the AFA Minor League Football Hall of Fame as the "Class of 2022" (names in parentheses indicate sponsors of the new inductees):
Coaches Category: Charlie Kidrick - Shepherdstown, WV (Don Shipley)
Officials Category:
Wayne Mackie - Freeport, NY (Craig Smith)
Player Category:
Gary Weinlein - Albany, NY (Dave Fleck, Mike Robochik)
William Reid - Hagerstown, MD (Steve Oldt, Dave Bonsell)
Mark Loftus - Watertown, NY (Jerry Levine)
Frank Holes - Norway, MI (Terrance Rollins)
Patrick Britton - Carthage, NY (Mike Britton)
Daniel Eck - Alexandria, VA (Chris Lawson)
William "Bunny" Jefferson - Manchester, ME (Larry DeVoe)
Garry Scutt - Binghamton, NY (Alvin Lollie, John Yanuzzi)
James Worthy - Toledo, OH (Robert Hunt)
Erik Barnes - Detroit, MI (Byron Culver)
Richard Johnson - Saugus, MA (Robert Beckwith)
Roy Granger III - Redford, MI (Norris Jackson)
Executive:
Dennis B. Howleit - Chicago, IL (Joel Pruneda)
Jim Harmon - Concord. NH (Dave Burch)
The enshrinement of this year's class of 16 new hall of famers will see the association's 40-year total number of inductees expand from 799 members to 815 members. Since the inaugural enshrinement in 1981 (including the Class of 2022) the AFA has recognized 499 players; 112 coaches; 91 executives; 35 officials; 25 pioneers; 23 media/historians; 13 trainer/equipment men; 6 associated with youth football; 6 involved with international semi-pro; 4 from the women's level; and even 1 super fan.
