SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American International College (AIC) Athletic Director's 3.0 Club induction ceremony welcomed 273 student-athletes into its ranks on August 31, 2021.
The annual event, held in the College's Esther B. Griswold Theatre, takes place at the beginning of fall semester, and recognizes those returning student-athletes who achieve a 3.0 cumulative GPA or better after attending AIC for one year or more.
The 273 student-athletes inducted during this year's ceremony represent the largest group in the event's history, and a 59% increase over 2019, the last year the event was held. "I think this is an exceptional accomplishment, especially considering some of the challenges students faced last year with remote learning," said AIC's Director of Athletics Jessica Chapin.
The purpose of the Athletic Director's 3.0 Club is to recognize the student in student-athlete by celebrating academic achievement with the overarching goal that these young men and women will be recognized as academic role models and serve as an inspiration for all student-athletes, especially those new to AIC.
Vice President for Athletics Louis Izzi supports the recognition of those students who push for academic achievement in addition to athletic distinction. "This speaks to the importance that AIC places not only on athletic accomplishments but on academic success as well. For many of our students, being able to maintain that balance of achievements in dual areas of college life is important to helping them reach their full potential. They appreciate that sports and study are not mutually exclusive. Each requires dedication and perseverance."
The yearly ceremony is fast-paced and motivating with an abundance of team spirit and support from fellow students and coaches. Every student-athlete is acknowledged by name. Additional recognition includes announcing the highest GPAs for members of each team and the top 10 cumulative grade point averages.
More information about AIC academic and athletic programs can be found online at aic.edu.
Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.
