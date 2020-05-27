SPRINGFIELD, Mass., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: AOBC), one of the world's leading providers of firearms and quality products for the shooting, hunting, and rugged outdoor enthusiast, today announced that it will change its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., effective June 1, 2020. The name change reflects the company's preparation for the previously announced spin-off of its outdoor products and accessories business as a tax-free stock distribution to its stockholders in late summer 2020, a transaction that would create two independent, publicly traded companies: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (which would encompass the firearm business) and American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (which would encompass the outdoor products and accessories business).
The company's common shares will continue to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select exchange under the new ticker symbol 'SWBI' beginning at the market opening on Monday, June 1, 2020. In conjunction with the name and ticker symbol change, the company's common shares will be assigned a new CUSIP number of 831754 106.
