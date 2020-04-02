SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer promises to be an absolute blockbuster, and we aren't talking about Hollywood movies. US-facing online poker site, Americas Cardroom has announced that the guarantee for its next Venom will be $7 Million. The multi-day tournament hits the virtual felt starting July 24th.
"We've said it before and we'll say it again, it doesn't get any bigger than this," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "The $7 Million Venom is our biggest tournament to date and promises to set records once again. No one's ready for what's coming, let's be real."
The $7 Million Venom gets underway on July 24th and features four separate Day 1 options on July 24th, 26th, and 31st, and August 2nd. Each Day 1 feeds into Day 2 on Monday, August 3rd, which leads to Day 3 on Tuesday, August 4th. The final table kicks off on Wednesday, August 5th.
Players can buy in directly for $2,650 or qualify via satellites for much less. Right now, players are finding tremendous success by participating in Cyclones, which are Americas Cardroom's new Blitz Poker satellites. Players can buy in starting at 25 cents, advance through all 7 levels, and then win their $2,650 ticket on the last level.
While $7 million is the promised guarantee, the final numbers are likely to be much, much bigger. Last summer, Americas Cardroom held its inaugural $5 Million Venom, which saw a final prize pool of $6,382,500. And the $6 Million Venom, held just four months later, featured $6,740,000 in prize money.
With a rapidly growing poker community, weekly guarantees have been eclipsing what's promised. For example, tournaments with a $125,000 GTD prize pool regularly feature over $300,000 in final prize money. And most recently, Americas Cardroom held a surprise $500,000 Sunday tournament, which saw its final prize pool top the $1 Million mark.
To see a promo clip for the upcoming $7 Million Venom, click here. For more info on the $7 Million Venom, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.
About Americas Cardroom
Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.
