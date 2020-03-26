NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness today announced a partnership with WorkWell NYC that will allow all New York City government employees free access to the Blink Fitness App offerings as part of an overall discounted membership program. Earlier this month, Blink Fitness unlocked all content on its mobile app – which was historically a premium-only benefit – to all new and existing members until April 30, 2020.
"New York City government employees continue to work tirelessly on behalf of their community and put their health on the line on a daily basis to keep the city running, and it has never been more important for them to prioritize physical and mental wellbeing," said Blink Fitness CEO Todd Magazine. "It's a privilege to partner with WorkWell NYC to give our city's employees a digital fitness experience they can do from the comfort of home."
The Blink Fitness App works with partners like Daily Burn, Aaptiv, Gaiam, Shape and more to curate highly engaging content relevant to all fitness journeys. The app touts 500+ on-demand classes from cardio to meditation, accommodating all fitness abilities and goals. It also provides a steady stream of healthy and delicious food-related tips and recipes from the industry's top food lifestyle brands.
To access premium content, download the Blink Fitness App in the App Store or Google Play market and follow prompts designed to personalize content to each member's specific preferences and goals. The brand also launched "Get Up and Blink" this month, a daily virtual workout session on Facebook that gives members and non-members alike access to professional fitness instruction from Blink Fitness' Certified Personal Trainers.
About Blink Fitness
Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.
