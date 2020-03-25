HONESDALE, Pa., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoga International, a membership platform specializing in online yoga classes, has quickly pivoted in order to help keep independent yoga studios across the country afloat during the Coronavirus pandemic.
As of March 12th, many yoga studios were closing their doors to students. Yoga International began receiving inquiries from studio owners concerned about their ability to hold on to both customers and revenue during a time when they would have to close their businesses.
CEO Todd Wolfenberg: "We were uniquely positioned with technology and a platform, and we listened to the needs of yoga teachers who were reaching out to us, unsure of how they would keep their communities together during a time when people need yoga's benefits the most."
Within hours, Wolfenberg and team developed the "Community Partners" program, allowing studios to stay connected with students by publishing their original content on Yoga International's platform. The program allows partners to collect an ongoing percentage of the revenue Yoga International collects from the membership sales of their customers. Yoga International worked closely with studio owners, Yoga Alliance, and other partners to ensure the program was fair for everyone involved, while simultaneously providing a much-needed service for yoga students everywhere.
Wolfenberg continued: "We were scrambling to make sure our employees were healthy and prepared, but couldn't help but think that Coronavirus would have a huge impact on local studios. In a few days, we redeployed our workforce to create a true partnership to help studio owners, teachers, and their students during these challenging times, and beyond. The interest and turnaround has been immediate; currently, 600+ studio applicants have reached out expressing interest."
Christie Ann Rochette, a certified yoga instructor in Maine: "Thank you! I was just considering how important an online presence is in light of everything that is currently happening but wondering how I could even compete with larger online offerings. To be part of this solution, and be able to offer this option to collaborate instead is fantastic! Not only presently, but moving into the future."
Yoga International is an online platform with 1 million+ users worldwide, specializing in yoga and meditation content. YI's mission is to help make yoga more accessible and inclusive by partnering with teachers and organizations to bring classes online for students to practice, any time, anywhere.
Contact:
Jim Jennings
jim@yogainternational.com
(215) 430-3364