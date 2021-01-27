PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Pub Media, LLC today announced the official launch of SportsPub, a golf betting content platform hosted at http://www.sportspub.com. SportsPub gives fans access to picks, high level analysis from people who actually know what they're talking about, and down-to-earth (often hilarious) conversations about the world of golf betting.
"We deliver content that is unfiltered and entertaining to a sport that needs more unique voices and opinions," said James Kjellman, director of golf for SportsPub. "Our main goal is to have fun, laugh, entertain, and engage closely with our fans. We want our fans to feel like they are right there with us."
As part of the launch of SportsPub, Travis Fulton and Jonathan 'The Coach' Coachman host a weekly video and podcast show called 'Cash-out with the Coaches.' The show features golf betting tips and picks, as well as interviews with famous sports stars and other celebrities.
Follow this link for this week's Cash-out with the Coaches show: https://youtu.be/RuYOv6kYMOQ
"I am beyond excited about the partnership with SportsPub," said Travis Fulton. "The Coach and I will be hosting the show every Tuesday to talk about our picks for the upcoming PGA TOUR events. In addition to some amazing guests on the show, our viewers will see a lot of banter, laughter and competition between the two of us."
"Cash-out with the Coaches is a blast," said Jonathan Coachman. "With SportsPub, we get to be candid and have opinions about the world of golf. Travis and I are both extremely competitive and fans of the show will quickly see this. I can't wait to crush him in our competitions."
The 2020-21 wrap-around season for the PGA TOUR features 50 tournaments, including 14 tournaments that were postponed or cancelled in the previous season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule features the most tournaments since 1975, providing a tremendous opportunity for SportsPub to launch with an exciting season already underway.
Mobile and online sports betting is now legal and available in 15 states within the United States, with many more not far behind. The United States is set to become the largest sports betting market in the world with the expectation that it will be an $8 billion industry by 2025.
