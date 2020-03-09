LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, and iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), America's leading audio company, announced today that they have entered into a multi-year agreement to establish a strategic partnership under which the parties will collaborate on the co-production of original programming and on the marketing of Anthem's properties across iHeartMedia's multi-platform audio network.
The partnership comes at a time of expansion for Anthem, which acquired a majority interest in AXS TV in 2019, becoming partners with remaining shareholders Mark Cuban and Anschutz Entertainment Group while bringing Steve Harvey Global into the company as an investor and advisor on content development. Anthem also recently announced that it had become an investor and strategic partner in PlayersTV, the sports lifestyle digital network being launched by Players Media Group.
"We continue to build key strategic partnerships that expand our reach," said Len Asper, Anthem CEO. "Our new partnership with iHeartMedia gives us unprecedented access to its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, reaching 9 out of 10 Americans each month through its national network of local radio stations and its ubiquitous digital app, live events, podcasts and other properties. Joining forces with iHeartMedia provides an invaluable opportunity to extend the reach of our brands, and to create unique and original content that serves our passionate communities."
"It's an exciting time for Anthem as they continue to expand their reach" said Peter Volynsky, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Ventures for iHeartMedia. "We are looking forward to collaborating with the Anthem team, offering even more unique and compelling content to our audiences, while also helping them build further awareness and grow their brand through our massive scale and national reach across our powerful multi-platform assets."
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a globally integrated multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Toronto, London and Istanbul. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations specializing in original programming and live events; Game+, the leader in Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.