LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) is accepting applications for its BOOST athlete grant program, which supports high-performance athletes in the United States training for the Winter Games. The deadline to apply for the grant has been extended to Friday, October 15th.
For many of these athletes, COVID-19 has resulted in reduced access to training facilities, income loss, and disruptions in coaching. The BOOST grant was created to support athletes and empower them to continue training, despite COVID-related obstacles.
Athletes over the age of 18 are eligible to apply. In total, ten athletes will receive one-time grants of $10,000. More details on eligibility and requirements can be found on GSD's website at https://bit.ly/BOOST2021GSD.
Final selections will be guided by an Advisory Board, which includes the following members:
Reynaldo Brown (Olympian – High Jump)
Karin Korb (Paralympian – Wheelchair Tennis)
Gabrielle Sabharwal (Publicist and PR Director)
Tracy Evans (Olympian -- Freestyle Skier)
Darrell Ell (Former Competitions and Development Officer for World Curling Federation)
Athletes can learn more about the grant and start their application at https://bit.ly/BOOST2021GSD. Applications must be submitted by midnight PDT on Friday, Oct 15, 2021.
About Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films
The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.
