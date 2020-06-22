STAMFORD, N.Y., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATS technically stands for Against The Spread, but the goal is to also make it stand for All The States. During its monthly session for June, the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission approved an affiliate license for ATS.io. With that approval, ATS is now licensed as an affiliate in Colorado, Indiana, and New Jersey.
As the home of honest sportsbook reviews and a trusted source for sports betting information, getting into a robust and competitive Colorado sports betting market means an opportunity to reach new readers eager to learn where they should bet and how they should bet.
The process is still ongoing to add states like West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Tennessee to the list of affiliate jurisdictions, but the addition of Colorado is an exciting development with a location that will boom once sports resume.
"The early returns in Colorado confirmed our suspicions that this is going to be a dynamic sports betting market," said Corey Davis, ATS's Head of Affiliate Marketing. "Generating over $25 million in revenue in the midst of a global pandemic shows how eager Coloradoans are to bet and we are just as eager to be a resource for them. Denver is a top-20 market in size and those residents, along with others across the state, are going to have a lot of operators to choose from. This is a big step for us and a chance to shine."
Readers will get more and more reliable content and transparent sportsbook reviews from ATS as legalized sports betting continues to grow in the United States.
About ATS: ATS launched in 2018 to provide industry coverage and sportsbook reviews, but also to provide readers with a one-stop shop for all things betting, including free picks, previews, predictions, and recently launched the ATS Sports Betting Tracker App for Android. Users can enter and track their picks, but can also get betting matchups, league stats, and even message other users to talk about games and events. Please visit https://ats.io to learn more.
Contact: Corey Davis
Email: CS@ats.io