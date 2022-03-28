More Than 50 Employees from the Healthy Air Leader will be Climbing and Making a Difference as AprilAire Works for Clean Air in its Headquarter State and Nationwide
MADISON, Wis., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade Healthy Air solutions for the home, will once again support the Wisconsin Fight For Air Climb (FFAC), the American Lung Association's nationwide initiative to save lives by fighting for healthy lungs and Healthy Air. AprilAire will once again sponsor the April 9th event and more than 50 AprilAire employees will participate and climb the steps at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, demonstrating the value AprilAire places on making a difference in its community.
"We train and prepare day in and day out to deliver Healthy Air solutions nationwide, so the Fight For Air Climb is a natural fit for us," said Dale Philippi, president and CEO of Research Products Corporation, parent company of AprilAire, and member of the Wisconsin Leadership Board of Directors of the American Lung Association. "As a company and as individuals, we truly enjoy participating in events like the Fight For Air Climb because we know it makes a difference in our community and we believe everyone deserves Healthy Air."
"What makes this a really fun event is the friendly competition between our department teams," Philippi added.
Last year, more than 50 employees climbed the steps of American Family Field to help fight lung disease. The company raised over $9,700, the third highest fundraising by a Wisconsin company and a 40% increase over its 2020 support. AprilAire climbers are tracking to increase donations in 2022.
Delivering Healthy Air has been a priority at AprilAire since the company began manufacturing products and systems to improve indoor air quality in 1954. The company and its employees are on a mission to make homes healthy. Its signature offering, the AprilAire Healthy Air System™, is a smart, all-in-one solution which introduces fresh air into the home, purifies the air helping to remove airborne dust, allergens, bacteria and viruses, and reduce asthma triggers, while simultaneously maintaining balanced humidity to help prevent the proliferation of viruses.
The Wisconsin Fight For Air Climb begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 9. Climbers are enlisting the help of family and friends by personal contact and through their social media accounts including Facebook to fundraise – all with the common goal of helping the millions of Americans affected by lung disease. Teams and participants can choose to make the Loge Level Climb of 1,550 steps or take the 2,801-step challenge in the Loge Level plus Terrace Level Climb. The American Lung Association is hosting events not only in Wisconsin, but in many other cities nationwide throughout 2022. See a full listing here.
