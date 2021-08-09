MESA, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has announced the opening of its newest worldwide location in Kanata, Ontario, Canada. With the first in-ground, commercial pool in Kanata, the school officially opened its doors on Sunday, August 8, 2021. They are located off the 417 and Terry Fox Drive in the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre.
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the leader in the swim instruction industry since 1991, offers comprehensive swim curriculum for children as early as four months old. With locations in 14 countries, families all over the world can experience dedicated, year-round, indoor facilities where their children can become safe and confident swimmers by completing the proven Aqua-Tots curriculum.
The 558 square metre (6,000 square foot) Kanata swim school is the first Aqua-Tots location for Franchise Owner Rebecca Swedlove and fourth overall Canadian location for Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. Aqua-Tots Kanata is ready to welcome families throughout Kanata, Stittsville, Barhaven, Carp, Westboro and the suburbs of West Ottawa.
"My husband and I are excited to offer our community the first dedicated swim school facility with an in-ground pool and unlimited make-up lessons," said Swedlove. "As former competitive swimmers and active parents in the Ottawa swim community, we recognize the significance of learning proper water safety skills. After the lockdowns over the past year, we also understand the importance of being adaptable and the value of offering flexible class schedules."
Water safety is a universal need. The World Health Organization states that, "Globally, the highest drowning rates are among children 1–4 years, followed by children 5–9 years." That is why Aqua-Tots Kanata is dedicated to serving their community with lifesaving water safety skills. "In a community surrounded by lakes, water features and young, active families, we want to be able to offer parents peace of mind and provide children with quality swim instruction to keep them safe," said Swedlove.
Aqua-Tots Kanata is committed to keeping families safe and healthy and has implemented the Aqua-Tots Full Circle of Safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their swim school. These procedures focus on a modified swim school environment for the health of their families and staff, safety of their lessons and cleanliness of their facility.
Open seven days a week, Aqua-Tots Kanata encourages families to reserve a spot in small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) or private (1:1 ratio) lessons before classes fill up. They will also offer the Special Needs Aquatic Program (S.N.A.P.), which tailors lessons to each child's special needs and abilities, Swim Team, Swim Club and adult swim lessons.
Aqua-Tots Kanata is now hiring front desk staff and swim instructors. To apply, send your resume to kanatainfo@aqua-tots.com. To learn more about Aqua-Tots Kanata or to enrol in lessons, visit http://www.aqua-tots.com/kanata or call (613) 801-9100.
About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools serves over 120 communities worldwide, offering dedicated, year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old. As the world's largest swim school franchise, their hand-selected instructors are passionate about teaching children how to remain safer in and around the water, using tried and true curriculum, 30 years in the making and trusted worldwide to teach four million swim lessons annually. To learn more, visit http://www.aqua-tots.com.
