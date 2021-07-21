MESA, Ariz., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has announced the opening of its newest worldwide franchise location in North York, Ontario, Canada. Located in the RioCan Marketplace at Steeles and Dufferin, Aqua-Tots North York is now serving families in the Toronto communities of North York, York, Thornhill, Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan. They officially opened their doors on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Aqua-Tots North York is committed to keeping families safe and healthy while at swim lessons and built their school with COVID-19 in mind. Their state-of-the-art swim school was designed and constructed amidst the coronavirus pandemic, giving them a unique opportunity to build with preventative measures. This includes top of the line air circulation units, sanitation stations and a social distancing-friendly lobby. Additional preventative measures include enhanced cleaning procedures, face shields for swim instructors, masks for swim school staff and temperature checks for staff prior to each shift.
The 6,000 sq. foot swim school is the first Aqua-Tots location for Franchise Owners, Pedram Izadpanah, Nasim Tolami, Ben Rahimiasl and Sara Ghaemmaghami, who are proud to offer families many benefits not seen in the Toronto swim instruction industry.
"Keeping our families safe and healthy is our top priority," said Ghaemmaghami. "We were able to design our pool in such a way that classes will be spread farther apart, and with only three students in each class, we're doing everything we can to keep children safely distanced from one another while maintaining the fun relationships that can be developed in swim lessons."
A properly maintained and sanitized pool is still considered a safe environment for children and families. Currently, the "CDC is not aware of any scientific reports of the virus that causes COVID-19 spreading to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds. Plus, proper operation of public pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds (such as at an apartment complex or owned by a community) and disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) should inactivate the virus." The Aqua-Tots pool contains a commercial sanitation and filtration system which maintains the proper chlorinated levels.
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been the leader in the swim instruction industry since 1991, offering comprehensive swim curriculum for children as early as four months old. With locations in 14 countries, families all over the world experience the dedicated, year-round, indoor swim facilities where their children can become safe and confident swimmers by completing the proven Aqua-Tots curriculum.
"Aqua-Tots North York is here to give our community a new kind of swim lesson experience," said Izadpanah. "We know that life gets hectic, and that's why we're offering a month-to-month commitment and free make-up lessons. We're also proud to provide families with a locally owned swim school, backed by Aqua-Tots Swim Schools' world-renowned curriculum, training and support. Families can be confident that their children are receiving the most dependable, reputable swim lessons available."
It's important to note that participation in formal swim lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88% among children one to four years old. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death among children in the same age group.
For a limited time, those who enroll in monthly swim lessons at Aqua-Tots North York using promo code SWIM will receive $25 off their first month. Aqua-Tots North York is open Tuesday through Sunday and encourages families to reserve a spot in small group (3:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) or private (1:1 ratio) lessons before classes fill up. Aqua-Tots North York will also feature the Special Needs Aquatic Program (S.N.A.P.), which tailors lessons to each child's special needs and abilities, and Fast Track, which serves as a jumpstart to lessons.
Aqua-Tots North York is now hiring front desk staff and swim instructors. To apply, send your resume to northyorkgm@aqua-tots.com. To learn more about Aqua-Tots North York or to enroll in swim lessons, visit http://www.aqua-tots.com/north-york or call (416) 849-4636.
About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools serves over 120 communities worldwide, offering dedicated, year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old. As the world's largest swim school franchise, their hand-selected instructors are passionate about teaching children how to remain safer in and around the water, using tried and true curriculum, 30 years in the making and trusted worldwide to teach four million swim lessons annually. To learn more, visit http://www.aqua-tots.com.
Media Contact
Pedram Izadpanah, Aqua-Tots North York, (416) 849-4636, northyorkinfo@aqua-tots.com
Ricardo Quesada, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Franchise Headquarters, (480) 621-3226, ricardoq@aqua-tots.com
SOURCE Aqua-Tots North York