MESA, Ariz., Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has announced the opening of its 120th worldwide location. Located off Irvine Boulevard in the Tustin Heights Shopping Center. Aqua-Tots Tustin officially opened their doors on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been the leader in the swim instruction industry since 1991, offering comprehensive swim curriculum for children as early as four months old. With locations in 14 countries, families all over the world can experience the dedicated, year-round, indoor swim facilities where their children can become safe and confident swimmers by completing the proven Aqua-Tots curriculum.
The expansive 8,140 sq. foot Tustin swim school is the third Aqua-Tots location for franchise owners, Caroline Carlson, Clint Mansour and siblings Annette, Brian, JR and Patrick Tomina and the fifth overall Southern California location for Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. Aqua-Tots Tustin is ready to welcome families in Tustin, Orange, Santa Ana, Irvine and Villa Park.
"Being around water is a way of life in Southern California," said Franchise Owner Caroline Carlson. "That is why we strive to create safe, confident swimmers for the families in our community. We pride ourselves on our dedicated, detailed and proven methods in our 8-level swim program that will help teach lifelong water safety skills for children of all ages."
According to the National Institutes of Health, "Participation in formal swim lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four years old." That's an encouraging reality since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that drowning is the leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death among children in the same age group.
Aqua-Tots Tustin is committed to keeping families safe and healthy and has implemented the Aqua-Tots Full Circle of Safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their swim school. These procedures focus on a modified swim school environment for the health of their families and staff, safety of their lessons and cleanliness of their facility. Preventative measures include social distancing in the lobby, hand sanitizer stations, enhanced cleaning procedures and masks for swim school staff.
A properly maintained and sanitized pool is still considered a safe environment for children and families. The latest information from the CDC states that, "The CDC is not aware of any scientific reports of the virus that causes COVID-19 spreading to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds. Plus, proper operation of public pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds (such as at an apartment complex or owned by a community) and disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) should inactivate the virus." The Aqua-Tots pool contains a commercial sanitation and filtration system which maintains the proper chlorinated levels.
"This past year reminded all of us the importance of safety, and that includes year-round water safety," said Carlson. "We want to help our families feel as safe and comfortable as possible at our location."
Aqua-Tots Tustin is open Monday through Saturday and is offering a free In-Water Evaluation to all new families. Reserve a spot in small group (4:1 ratio) or semi-private (2:1 ratio) lessons before classes fill up. Aqua-Tots Tustin also features the Special Needs Aquatic Program (S.N.A.P.), which tailors lessons to each child's special needs and abilities, and Fast Track, which serves as a jumpstart to lessons.
Aqua-Tots Tustin is now hiring swim instructors, and those interested can email their resume to tustininfo@aqua-tots.com. To learn more, sign up for a free In-Water Evaluation or register for swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/tustin or call (714) 613-8700.
About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools serves over 115 communities worldwide, offering dedicated, year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old. As the world's largest swim school franchise, their hand-selected instructors are passionate about teaching children how to remain safer in and around the water, using tried and true curriculum, 30 years in the making and trusted worldwide to teach four million swim lessons annually. To learn more, visit http://www.aqua-tots.com.
Media Contact
Caroline Carlson, Aqua-Tots Tustin, 714-613-8700, ccarlson@aquatotsca.com
Ricardo Quesada, Aqua-Tots Franchise Headquarters, 480-621-3226, ricardoq@aqua-tots.com
SOURCE Aqua-Tots Tustin