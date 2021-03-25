MESA, Ariz., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the world's largest swim school franchise, has announced its global expansion with two new schools in Thailand and Vietnam. Aqua-Tots now serves a total of 19 international communities as of March 1, 2021. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has franchises in over 120 locations in 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Mexico, Europe, Central America and Southeast Asia.
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been the leader in the swim instruction industry since 1991, offering comprehensive swim curriculum for children from four months to 12 years old. With every global franchise opening, families all over the world can experience the dedicated, year-round, indoor swim facilities where their children can become safe and confident swimmers.
Swim lessons and lifelong water safety skills are universal. The World Health Organization states that, "Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide." Additionally, reporting that, "Globally, the highest drowning rates are among children 1–4 years, followed by children 5–9 years."
Each Aqua-Tots location is driven to share the philosophy of "Safety first, fun every second." That's what resonated with General Manager Narit Hongratana-Uthai whose parents opened their first franchise location in Thailand in December 2020. "I love to help kids feel safe in the water while still being able to have fun. Aqua-Tots Sriracha is an accumulation of multiple goals for our family. We now own our own business, can educate the children in our community and can provide the type of education that is most needed—swim lessons."
With 30 years of experience in the swim instruction industry, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools continues to spread the message of water safety internationally. "We have found a special formula that continues to resonate with families all over the world," says Aqua-Tots CEO Craig Wright. "Combining our proven curriculum, core values and an entrepreneurial spirit, every Aqua-Tots location shares the same passions. Though we speak many languages, miles apart and oceans away, the Aqua-Tots family continues to grow, and that is something we're very proud of."
Included in the Aqua-Tots family is Ms. Loan, CEO of Aqua-Tots Tay Ho, who worked with the EDUFIT Corporation to open their 3rd and the largest Aqua-Tots location in Vietnam. The EDUFIT Corporation also owns locations in Duong Kinh and Cau Giay, Vietnam. Aqua-Tots Tay Ho opened March 1, 2021, and will provide families in the surrounding communities with the fun and interaction every child craves and the vital lifelong water safety skills they need.
"What began 30 years ago, has surpassed any dream we could have imagined," says Co-Founder Paul Preston. "Children around the world are gaining the swimming skills they need for a lifetime of safety; parents are getting the peace of mind they desire raising their families, and we are providing individuals with opportunities for advancing their futures and becoming business owners. I remain continually grateful every day."
About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools serves over 120 communities worldwide, offering dedicated, year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old. As the world's largest swim school franchise, their hand-selected instructors are passionate about teaching children how to remain safer in and around the water, using tried and true curriculum, 30 years in the making and trusted worldwide to teach four million swim lessons annually. To learn more, visit http://www.aqua-tots.com.
