The world's largest swim school franchise expands throughout Virginia with sixth state-of-the-art swim school in the state
MESA, Ariz., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has expanded with the opening of its 125th worldwide franchise location in Falls Church, Virginia. Located at 1104b W. Broad Street, Aqua-Tots Falls Church neighbors Staples in the newly remodeled Broad and Birch shopping center. They officially opened their doors on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
The 7,000 square foot, state-of-the-art swim facility is the first location for Franchise Owner Mike Steele and twelfth location for his business partners, Andrew George, Jesse Rhodenbaugh and Tommy Fisher, who also own schools in North Carolina and Georgia. Aqua-Tots Falls Church is ready to serve families throughout Fairfax County, Virginia.
"Serving the community of Falls Church enables us to reach busy families including those who work and live near Washington, D.C.," said Steele. "This is a thriving community full of young children, and participation in formal swim lessons can reduce their risk of drowning by 88%. It's an honor to bring the proven Aqua-Tots curriculum to Falls Church and serve families with life-saving swim lessons."
The Aqua-Tots Swim Journey is comprised of eight levels of comprehensive curriculum that is tried, true and trusted all over the world to teach over five million swim lessons every year. Each level is designed to build upon the next, taking children as early as four months old on a journey toward becoming safe and confident swimmers for life.
Aqua-Tots Falls Church is now open seven days a week and is offering a free additional swim lesson each week for the first month (value of $129) for those who enroll by June 15, 2022. Families can reserve a spot in small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) or private (1:1 ratio) lessons before classes fill up. Aqua-Tots Falls Church also features the Special Needs Aquatic Program (S.N.A.P.), Fast Track and adult swim lessons.
Aqua-Tots Falls Church is now hiring front desk staff and swim instructors. Those interested can fill out an application online at aqua-tots.com/employment. To learn more or to register for swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/falls-church or call (404) 202-7267.
About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools serves over 120 communities worldwide, offering dedicated, year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old. As the world's largest swim school franchise that is continuing to grow with 90 locations in development, Aqua-Tots' hand-selected instructors are passionate about teaching children how to remain safer in and around the water. The company uses tried and true curriculum, more than 30 years in the making and trusted worldwide to teach five million swim lessons annually. To learn more, visit aqua-tots.com or follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Mike Steele, Aqua-Tots Falls Church, (404) 202-7267, mikes@aqua-tots.com
Craig Wright, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Franchise Headquarters, (480) 621-3226, craigw@aqua-tots.com
