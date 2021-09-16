DALTON, Ga., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a year of astronomical growth, Keystone Sports Construction, a certified AstroTurf® distributor located in Exton, Pennsylvania, earned the number-one position in Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the state. The magazine also ranked Keystone as the fourth fastest-growing company in the construction industry and the 113th fastest-growing company in America.
Here is a link to the complete list. https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021
The leadership team at Keystone Sports Construction, including owners Chris Wright and Russell Lydanne II, Vice President of Sales Ben Seleznow, and Vice President of Operations Adam Al-Halal, credit their people for the company's success.
"Despite the logistical challenges that are facing so many companies, we've been able to overcome. We've got great people here to perform the work," says Seleznow.
The company is also known for being a client-focused business that sets a high bar for quality. According to Seleznow, "The two things we really focus on are quality installations and exceeding our clients' expectations. We are always working to build top-flight facilities."
Keystone Sports Construction grew 3,678 percent in the past year. Founded in 2013, the company is committed to providing industry-leading sports installations that ensure durability and player safety. It offers facility owners end-to-end single-source design-build services and installs only the best athletic surface sports systems, including turf fields made by the company that invented artificial turf, AstroTurf®.
"We couldn't have done this without our amazing team and clients," said Lyddane. "This is just the beginning. Our continued desire to disrupt the sports construction industry by offering best in breed products accompanied with world class customer service, is the perfect recipe for further growth!"
With solid growth not just in 2020 but also over the past three years, Keystone is building an impressive track record and emerging as a young company to watch. It's also playing a pivotal role in driving economic growth in Pennsylvania. The businesses on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. brought in a total of $248 billion in revenue and added 2.5 million jobs to the national economy.
Landing in the top 200 in America is a huge feat for any company, and at 113th, Keystone Sports Construction is really demonstrating its strength in the industry. By customizing artificial turf solutions and going above and beyond to ensure every product they install has been independently tested and proven to last, facility owners and managers know they're getting the best of the best with a Keystone Sports installation project.
"The Inc. Magazine ranking is a well-deserved honor. Keystone is an incredible company with a dedicated team," said Scott Franks, AstroTurf's national manager of distributor relations. "They've done an outstanding job installing AstroTurf® systems at sports facilities throughout the region – we've seen nothing but stand-out work every time. We're proud to be a part of their journey and we are excited to contribute to their growth by creating playing surfaces with the best sport-specific performance, durability and player protection."
The number-one ranking details for certified AstroTurf® distributor Keystone Sports Construction can be found in Inc. Magazine's September issue. The magazine features the top 500 companies in its printed publication.
About AstroTurf®
For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers state-of-the-art multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, and professional sports teams, as well as municipal sports fields, continue to choose AstroTurf-branded products for their durability, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com.
