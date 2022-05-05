The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen, the premier youth baseball destination in the hometown of Cal Ripken, Jr. and Bill Ripken, has two new leading-edge AstroTurf® baseball fields. With these new fields, the complex offers a total of nine fields, all modeled after past and present Major League Baseball stadiums
DALTON, Ga. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen, the premier youth baseball destination in the hometown of Cal Ripken, Jr. and Bill Ripken, has two new leading-edge AstroTurf® baseball fields. With these new fields, the complex offers a total of nine fields, all modeled after past and present Major League Baseball stadiums.
This latest project gives even more young baseball players the chance to play the game in state-of-the-art facilities specially designed to mimic the Major League experience. From the walk-up music and player announcements to the perfectly manicured baseball diamonds, ballplayers get to step into the world of Major League Baseball, whether they're attending a camp or clinic, or competing in a tournament.
The Ripken Experience™ chose AstroTurf's Diamond Series Diamond-i OPS synthetic turf systems for the two new fields. Purpose-built to enhance playability, Diamond Series fields include legend-shaped polyethylene fibers to mimic natural grass, a synthetic clay infield engineered to provide a more natural sliding distance, and AstroTurf's RootZone®, a texturized fiber system that reduces infill migration and creates realistic ball hops.
"The Diamond Series is the best of the best when it comes to baseball turf systems. We know these new fields will serve their purpose well – to let even more young athletes experience the feel of playing in the big leagues," says Aaron Klotz, Manager of Baseball Sales at AstroTurf. "We've been making technologically advanced baseball fields for over 50 years, and the fields in Aberdeen are a labor of love for the next generation of baseball."
"The initial response we've received from our teams who have already experienced playing on the new AstroTurf fields has been incredible," said Lauren Morris, General Manager of The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen. "The field conditions remain immaculate through all seasons and conditions."
The new AstroTurf® fields are replicas of Citi Field, the home field of the New York Mets, and PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. In addition to these fields, The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen is also home to youth-sized replicas of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Memorial Park, Citizen's Bank, and Nationals Park. There's also a full-sized replica of Old Yankee Stadium, the home of the New York Yankees from 1923 to 2008.
There are also 15 batting cages, 16 bullpens, and a warm-up area, all created to give young players an authentic taste of MLB.
Young athletes can experience playing on the new Citi Field and PNC Park AstroTurf® fields through The Ripken Experience™ baseball tournaments, camps, and clinics. They can also immerse themselves in the Big League Experience through week-long tournaments that include games, opening day and skills competitions, and player and coach gifts.
About AstroTurf®
For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com.
About Ripken Baseball:
Ripken Baseball brings teammates, coaches, and families together through its Big-League Experiences, while teaching the values of the game, and how to play it the right way – the Ripken Way. Recently expanding the best experience in youth sports to satellite locations through Ripken Select Tournaments, Ripken Baseball continues to innovate the game through tournaments, camps, clinics, and spring training at their state-of-the-art baseball and softball facilities – The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen (Maryland), The Ripken Experience™ Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), and The Ripken Experience™ Pigeon Forge (Tennessee).
