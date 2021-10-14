DALTON, Ga., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The sports tourism industry is booming. More and more multi-field complexes are opening every year. These facilities are designed to be meccas for traveling teams. They aim to provide guests with everything they need for successful tournaments – hotels, shopping, restaurants – and of course, high quality athletic surfaces.
Building these large facilities and hosting community events, travel teams and tournaments demand a lot. The level of investment- whether private dollars, public dollars, or a blend – requires that every step of the process from concept to completion is executed efficiently. The solvency of the facility and the economic impact on the community depend upon thorough attention to every detail. Synthetic turf is practically a requirement for the long-term success of multifield complexes. Maintenance of natural grass surfaces at complexes with large footprints quickly becomes unfeasible, at least at a level that justifies the rental fees that keep these facilities in business.
The AstroTurf® "GO BIG" program has provided more than 250 fields for these mega sports complexes and has been center stage for thousands of events that have had tremendous economic impacts on their communities. One such shining example is the Panama City Beach Sports Complex in Panama City Beach, Florida who has credited much of their success to AstroTurf®.
"Aside from a superb end product, we've been impressed by how responsive the AstroTurf team has been," said Jamie Cox, The General Manager of the Panama City Beach Complex. "From the feasibility study to the turf installation, expert guidance was there at every stage. We constantly receive positive feedback on our playing surfaces from athletes, coaches, and tournament directors."
The PCB Complex estimates that some of their tournaments have had an economic impact of over $10 million for the community. Families that travel to these sports destinations contribute much to the local economy in the way of spending on food, gas, lodging, shopping, entertainment, and taking advantage of everything that the area has to offer.
"The Panama City Beach Complex's success has everything to do with careful planning and finding a good partner in the process early on," said Steve Coleman, AstroTurf VP of Design Build. "AstroTurf® has earned a reputation within the turf industry as a company that focuses on innovative technologies and sport-specific playability. We were able to recommend surfaces to PCB that balanced factors such as player protection, heat mitigation, superior aesthetics, and durability. Our ability to offer them everything from feasibility studies, to site analysis, to superior surface selections, to an expert installation provided them with a partner that was more than capable in getting their project across the finish line."
As Covid restrictions are easing up, tournaments at these multifield complexes are now in full swing and the demand for sports destination tourism is going to be at an all-time high. AstroTurf® is currently working on "GO BIG" projects in multiple states that will positively affect the quality of life of many communities.
