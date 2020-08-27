DENVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide receiver Agiye Hall a University of Alabama commit from Valricio, FL registered the highest combined index score in combine testing and heads the list of the Athletafied Super25.
Athletafied, a Denver-based company, provided certified testing services to the top 12 football combine events in the country in 2020. Working with a blue ribbon panel of strength and conditioning coaches throughout the country, Athletafied has developed the Athletafied Index, which takes height, weight and results in speed, power and agility to represent the best athletic performances.
Hall participated in the Under Armour All America camp in Orlando on March 1. Hall's performance edged out Nicholas Singleton, a rising junior running back at Governor Mifflin High School in Reading, PA. Singleton, who has not committed to a college program, also had the top time in the Pro-Agility Shuttle in 2020.
Athletafied tested more than 3,500 football players in the country in 2020 at the following events:
February 9, Los Angeles, CA, Under Armour All America Camp
February 23, Phoenix, AZ, Under Armour All America Camp
March 1, Orlando, FL, Under Armour All America Camp
March 8, Miami, FL, Under Armour All America Camp
June 14, Vicksburg, MS, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
June 20, Jacksonville, FL, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
June 27, Atlanta, GA, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
July 10, Naples, FL, FBU Top Gun
July 11, Columbus, OH, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
July 19, Atlanta, GA, MVP Camp
July 19, Durant, OK, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
July 24, Milford, DE, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
"Athletafied is proud to partner with the top event operators in the country, providing certified testing and event management consultation," said Matt Logston, Director of Operations for Athletafied. "Our platform and athletic index represents the next step in analytics and athlete identification."
Athletafied will be announcing its Super25 Interior Linemen edition in the coming days.
The Athletafied Index has been developed through analyzing more than 100,000 data points collected since 2015. Over time, the ratings have been refined and reflect the top athletes in high school football.
While the vast majority of the Super 25 have multiple college offers or have committed to Power Five schools, there are several players waiting to break through on the recruiting scene that delivered strong results this summer. Those are:
Rawson MacNeil: Ranked No. 5 in the Super25, MacNeil is a rising junior wide receiver at Walton High School in Marietta, GA.
Tony Atkins: Ranked No. 10, Atkins is a rising senior at Central High School in Phenix City, AL. Atkins is a 6'2", 205-pound linebacker.
Branson Robinson: Ranked No. 17, Robinson is a rising junior running back at Germantown High School in Madison, Miss.
Zach Osborne: Ranked No 18, Osborne is a rising junior quarterback at Carmel High School in Carmel, IN.
Matt Freeman: Ranked No. 19, Freeman is a rising junior running back from Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, TX.
Gavin Frakes: Ranked No. 22, Frakes is a rising junior quarterback from Norman North High School in Norman, OK.
Athletafied Super25
Rank, Name, Grad Year, Position, High School, State, Athletafied Index
1
Agiye Hall
2021
WR
IMG Academy
FL
436
2
Nicholas Singleton
2022
RB
Governor Mifflin HS
PA
435.75
3
Harold Perkins
2022
OLB
Cypress Park HS
TX
429
4
Peter Costelli
2021
QB
Mission Viejo HS
CA
426.75
5
Rawson MacNeill
2022
WR
George Walton HS
GA
426.25
6
Destyn Pazon
2021
WR
Edna Karr HS
LA
421.9
7
Danny Stutsman
2021
OLB
Foundation Academy
FL
420.5
8
Anthony Hill
2023
OLB
Denton Ryan HS
TX
418
9
Dallas Turner
2021
DE
St Thomas Aquinas HS
FL
416.25
10
Tony Atkins
2021
OLB
Central HS
AL
414.75
11
Kadarius Calloway
2021
ATH
Phildelphia Public School District
MS
414.5
12
Thomas Davis
2021
ILB
Lowndes HS
GA
412
13
Byron Cardwell
2021
RB
Morse HS
CA
410.5
14
Thaddius Franklin Jr.
2021
RB
Chaminade Madonna College Prep
FL
410
15
Shawn Munnerlyn
2021
ATH
Independence HS
OH
410
16
Dasan McCullough
2022
ATH
Blue Valley North HS
KS
409.75
17
Branson Robinson
2022
RB
Germantown HS
MS
409.2
18
Zach Osborne
2022
QB
Carmel HS
IN
409
19
Matt Freeman
2022
RB
Trinity Christian HS
TX
409
20
Brandon Buckhaulter
2021
WR
Hartfield Academy
MS
408.7
21
Zane Durant
2022
DE
Lake Nona HS
FL
408.25
22
Gavin Frakes
2022
QB
Norman North HS
OK
407.5
23
Anthony James
2023
DE
Wylie East HS
TX
407
24
Jamarion Ellis
2021
OLB
IMG Academy
GA
406
25
Kaytron Allen
2022
RB
IMG Academy
VA
403.5
About Athletafied
Athletafied is a sports performance data and technology business that is owned and operated by RecruitU. Athletafied provides certified testing for the leading elite athletic events around the country, working with brands that include Under Armour, The UC Report, Nike, FBU and others. RecruitU also owns ScoutForce, the fastest growing athletic recruiting service in the country. ScoutForce focuses on connecting aspiring high school athletes with college coaches in more than 30 sports.
