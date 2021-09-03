SAN FRANCISCO, Sep. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Technology Network (ATN), a leader in the tech optic industry, will be launching a new product at the end of August 2021: the OTS XLT Thermal Handheld monocular in two versions. The OTS XLT 160 2-8x and the OTS XLT 160 2.5-10x will be priced at $599 and $699, respectively.
Both models of the OTS XLT series are designed intelligently with a manual focus, several color modes, the ability to record video with 8 GB of storage, charge via a USB type C, with comfort in mind as it weighs less than a pound (0.81 lb). The thermal monocular includes the ATN Obsidian LT Core and a new thermal sensor, which will provide for about 10 hours of battery life.
These products continue ATN's 15+ year dedication to providing their customers with the best and most dependable technology in the tech optic industry for their outdoor activity needs.
Product description: The handheld thermal monocular is a handheld device for observation, highest temperature target tracking, distance measurement. The high-sensitivity built-in thermal detector provides you with a clear view even in total darkness. The device is mainly applied to outdoor scenarios such as patrolling, law enforcement, search and rescue, drug enforcement, anti-smuggling, hiking, travel, hunting, etc.
About ATN: American Technology Network is an industry leader, innovative producer of rifle scopes for the 21st century. Founded in 1995, ATN has come to be known for dependable, quality products that enhance their customer's hunting experience and connect with the desires of hunting enthusiasts.
Scopes are user-friendly with Smart features, like allowing users to record video footage of their hunting experience. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series, and the ABL series. To learn more about ATN and see the full details of ATN's products, visit http://www.atncorp.com or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
