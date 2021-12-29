DORAL, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Technology Network (ATN), a leader in the tech optic industry, has recently launched the ODIN LT series compact thermal handheld monocular with six models ranging in price from $899 to $1,899, respectively. "The latest addition to ATN's family of thermal imaging optics, the ODIN LT series, was redesigned from top to bottom specifically for observation. The new Obsidian LT core delivers crisp imaging that uses the latest in thermal monocular technology to show you the entire scene. This handheld scanner will last day or night using a power management system that can run on USB type-c power or a single-use battery," said Marc Vayn, CMO of American Technology Network.
The six models of the ODIN LT series are designed to improve detection, recognition, and identification in your hunting or search and rescue operations. The objective lens ranges from 19mm to 35mm while offering a human detection range between 475m and 1510m. The ODIN LT series provides levels of magnification that vary from 2x to 16x and appear on a 1280 x 960 px screen, ensuring you track and find targets easily. The ODIN LT series of handheld scanners are available in various lens sizes while ensuring each is light and easy to pack on your next outdoor adventure.
The completely redesigned ODIN LT series compact thermal monocular handheld scanner continues ATN's 20+ year dedication to providing customers with the best and most dependable technology in the tech optic industry. The ODIN LT series continues ATN's mission of bringing high end tech optics to the market. Innovation is central to ATN, and these new thermal monoculars allow you to choose your sensor and lens for the best image possible.
Product description: The ODIN LT series compact thermal monocular is a lightweight handheld device that fits perfectly in your hand. The ODIN LT series is ergonomically designed to be used handheld or mounted on a helmet or other piece of headgear for observation. The ODIN LT series features the Obsidian LT Core, which uses cutting-edge sensors to provide sharp, crisp images at an extended range. The Odin LT series compact thermal monocular utilizes a single-use CR123A battery, or you can use an optional rechargeable battery. Recovery efforts will seem effortless with the ODIN LT series handheld scanner, making scouting efforts easier, game no longer frustrating or hard to find, and improving search and rescue efforts .
About ATN: American Technology Network is an industry leader, innovative producer of rifle scopes for the 21st-century in addition to night vision and thermal visioning products. Founded in 1995, ATN has come to be known for dependable, quality products that enhance their customer's outdoor experience and connect with the desires of outdoor enthusiasts.
Scopes are user-friendly with Smart features, like allowing users to record video footage of their hunting experience. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series, and the OTS LT series. To learn more about ATN and see the full details of ATN's products, visit http://www.atncorp.com or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
