OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York Botanical Gardens commemorate Black History Month with a vibrant and educational program for children to celebrate the joy of the outdoors and exploring spaces in nature. It features the book "Where's Rodney?" written by Oakland-based author Carmen Bogan and illustrated by Floyd Cooper, a story about an urban African American boy who wants nothing more than to be outdoors to explore nature. The book is being read as part of an NYBG's storytelling, activity time, and self-guided tours through the garden for children and families to discover the cultural influences of the African Diaspora. The program is currently underway through February 28, 2022.
"I am thrilled that Rodney's story resonated with organizers at the New York Botanical Gardens. I wanted to inspire Black children through this story, as well as help other children of color who traditionally haven't had the opportunities to visit national parks and to see themselves in Rodney and understand that there is no better place to be than among nature," said Bogan.
Deeply committed to honoring barrier-breaking pioneers in environmental science and agricultural education, NYBG this month is showcasing current activists and advocates who are creating communities that foster representation, identity, and diversity in the arts and sciences. Explore the botanical legacy of the African Diaspora and the influential contributions of Black Americans to contemporary society.
The celebration, which began on February 1st, highlights Black people who've contributed to community horticulture and urban farming and whose presence is significant. It highlights people who can educate us about food and its relevance to culture and identity, especially when languages or cultural traditions around food have been prohibited and erased. This month, the people participating have long been important in their disciplines throughout the New York region. Including children's activities that educate and celebrate nature through "Where's Rodney?" are vital to their emotional, mental, and overall health and quality of life.
"The little boy captured in "Where's Rodney?" is our community's future horticulturalist and naturalist, but only if spaces like NYBG convey that he and other children like him know that their presence is welcomed and valued," said Arvolyn Hill, Manager of the Everett Children's Adventure Garden at NYBG. "We're very excited to include the book in our kid's programming and want it, along with our broader BHM program, to inspire joy in Black children who have been underrepresented in national parks, botanical gardens, and other similar spaces. More than anything, we are striving to reinforce the importance of green space and caring for the natural world."
