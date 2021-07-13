CARLSBAD, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Aviara Golf Club—Southern California's only coastal designed Arnold Palmer signature golf course—honors its 30th anniversary.
Since opening in 1991, the golf course has been recognized for hosting the LPGA Kia Classic professional golf tournament for eight times in the last nine years. The annual tournament takes place in March with this past year featuring the top three golfers on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings: Jin Young Ko of Korea; Sei Young Kim of Korea; and Nelly Korda of the United States. Additionally, the resort offers the Aviara Golf Academy by Kip Puterbaugh, which is the longest running golf school in the Western United States featuring one-, two- and three-day golf schools.
"This marks an exciting time for Park Hyatt Aviara as we take a moment to reflect on the success we've experienced the past 30 years," said Renny Brown, director of golf. "Our golf course has remained a top destination for golfers, and we're thrilled to be celebrating this anniversary, with many more to come."
Named by Golf Digest and Golf Magazine as one of the best resort golf courses in America, and by Golfweek as the best courses you can play in California, Aviara Golf Club overlooks the Batiquitos Lagoon nature preserve in beautiful Carlsbad, California. Aviara Golf Club features a memorable layout par 72 over 18 holes and 7,007 yards uniquely sculpted around rolling hillsides, native wildflowers, and plenty of bunker and water challenges.
The golf course is part of the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, a Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond resort, which reopened October 2020 following a $50 million total transformation. Visitors experience an elevated guestroom and suite product, new restaurant and bar concepts, 80,000 square feet of upgraded indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, as well as a dramatic redesign to the resort's striking lobby entrance, spacious public areas, and new pool offerings, now with seven distinct pool experiences.
Inspired by the famed golfer himself, the renovations include a new 1,640-square-foot, Arnold Palmer golf-inspired suite located on the first floor, featuring one king bed, separate living room, dining area that seats eight, two full bathrooms, and two large furnished walk-out terraces. The suite's unique design elements include details of the Arnold Palmer signature-designed Aviara Golf Course and a putting green on the patio where guests can perfect their golf game from the comfort of their room. Additional touches include framed score cards that hold the course record, and books written by Arnold Palmer. This is a specialty suite with the option to connect to a two-bedroom suite.
To add to the golfing experience, the resort offers two Topgolf Swing Suites, an immersive social experience offering guests of all ages access to a premier lounge while enjoying casual fare, refreshing beverages and lively music. With a floor-to-ceiling screen and a selection of virtual games, the Topgolf Swing Suites deliver a one-of-a-kind simulation that's fun for golf enthusiasts and non-golfers alike. Guests can also enjoy the lounge's billiards table or catch a game on one of the many televisions.
For more information on Aviara Golf Club, visit http://www.golfaviara.com or call (760) 603-6900.
About Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa:
Park Hyatt Aviara is a chic coastal resort located in Southern California and perfectly situated on more than 200 lush acres. The Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond resort is centrally located along the Pacific and adjacent to the Batiquitos Lagoon, a natural wetland preserve. The property offers a world-class wellbeing experience, an array of dining venues, adult and family pool experiences, state-of-the-art tennis facilities and Southern California's only coastal designed Arnold Palmer signature golf course, Aviara Golf Club, home of the LPGA Kia Classic professional golf tournament. For more information, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/california/park-hyatt-aviara-resort/sanpa.
About Park Hyatt:
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 41 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.
