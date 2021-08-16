NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BēKEN, the original off-fairway golf ball marker made by BēKEN Golf is now available at Golf Headquarters at The Dome in Williamsville, New York.
Stop in at Golf Headquarters at The Dome in Williamsville, New York to get the BēKEN for your yourself and for a golfer in your life. For more information on Golf Headquarters at The Dome, visit at: http://thedomewny.com
No more getting tired of re-locating your golf ball on the course. The BēKEN is a must-have item for any golfer. The BēKEN is a great item for the everyday golfer who is looking to enjoy the game more.
The BēKEN helps reduce time re-locating golf balls that have already been found. It reduces the likelihood of forgetting clubs set down around the green. It also assists in overall pace-of-play.
The BēKEN is a highly visible golf ball marker for balls tucked under thick grass or leaves. It keeps club handles elevated, dry, and clean around the green. It prevents cigars from touching the green. It helps prevent leaving clubs around the green behind due to visibility. It is also a portable chipping target for practice.
The BēKEN has terrific features including the choice of 5 bright colors from blue, green, yellow, orange, and pink for visibility and a 8-inch height to sit high above the grass. It has a weighted base to remain upright. There are two channels in the base to act as a club handle and cigar rests. It also has hooks for easy pick-up.
To use a BēKEN, simply place or drop the BēKEN by a partner's golf ball so they can locate it without wasting time searching as you move towards your own ball. The BēKEN can also be placed or dropped around the green to elevate club handles or cigars and prevent leaving them behind. A BēKEN may also be used as a portable target for chipping practice.
A 2 pack is priced at $23.99 and a 4 pack is priced at $43.99. The BēKEN makes a fantastic gift. It is available at select stores and nationwide online. To have a BēKEN available at your store or to purchase a BēKEN, visit at: https://bekengolf.com
About BēKEN Golf:
The BēKEN is the original off-fairway golf ball marker. The BēKEN was developed by two friends who are average golfers after getting tired of searching for golf balls that their golf partners had already found. They realized that a lot of time was wasted not only in locating a golf ball, but also in re-locating a golf ball. When developing the BēKEN, local businesses in the western New York region, were utilized from design to production, so when you purchase a BēKEN you are not supporting another large golf company, you're supporting a small business. BēKEN Golf is featured in national media and TV. For more information on BēKEN Golf, visit at: https://bekengolf.com and follow @BeKENGOLF on Facebook and Instagram. For media inquiries on BēKEN Golf, contact Tamara York of Tamara York Public Relations via email at tamara@tamarayorkpr.com.
Media Contact:
Tamara York
Tamara York Public Relations
Media Contact
Tamara York, Tamara York Public Relations, 631-488-8776, Tamara@tamarayorkpr.com
SOURCE BēKEN Golf