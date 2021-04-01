BERKELEY, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced additional departures in response to surging demand for active North American adventures during the shoulder season months of April, May and October. The company also has seen increased booking interest for the new Dolce Tempo segment, an easygoing active option for guests looking for opportunities to get outside and enjoy hiking, biking and multi-adventuring at a more relaxed pace.
High-season travel typically runs from late May through early September, coinciding with warmer weather and school vacations. With enthusiasm for travel growing along with positive vaccine news and more, Backroads is seeing a trend of bookings well into autumn. To accommodate the increased demand, Backroads has added numerous departures to popular regions including:
- Alaska's Kenai Multi-Adventure Tour
- Alaska Walking & Hiking Tour
- California's Palm Springs & Joshua Tree Walking & Hiking Tour
- Capitol Reef Multi-Adventure and Walking & Hiking Tours
- Carolinas Bike Tour
- Columbia River Gorge & Willamette Valley Bike Tour
- Hudson Valley Bike Tour
- Kentucky Bike Tour
- Maine Walking & Hiking Tour
- San Juan Islands Bike Tour
- Santa Fe & Taos Bike Tour
- Texas Bike Tour Weekend Getaway
- Wine Country Walking & Hiking Tour
"The second half of 2021 is shaping up to be a very good time to travel," said Tom Hale, Backroads Founder and President. "Demand for our Dolce Tempo trips, national park trips and anything in North America is so high that we've scheduled departures into late fall to keep up with the interest. I love traveling in shoulder season because there are often fewer crowds, which gives us even more space to explore actively."
One source of the increased demand is Backroads' popular new Dolce Tempo segment, which opens up the world of active travel to a whole new group of people. Featuring dedicated e-bike adventures and relaxed routes on walking and multi-adventure tours, these new trips have been a success with travelers who want to enjoy a taste of the active experience along with plenty of flexibility to spend time lounging at luxurious hotels, discovering fascinating local culture, and more. With many people discovering the pleasures of an active lifestyle this year, it's no surprise that we're seeing a surge in newcomers interested in incorporating incredible biking and hiking adventures into their vacations. See all Dolce Tempo trips here.
In addition to these new extended travel season departures, find more information on all Backroads trips including trips departing soon with space still available at backroads.com.
About Backroads
Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. The company runs biking, walking & hiking, multi-adventure, family, private and active ocean & river cruise trips in hundreds of locations across the globe. Backroads hosts thousands of guests each year, 75% of whom are repeat guests or referrals from past guests. For more information, please visit backroads.com. Or call 800-462-2848 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m to 2 p.m., Pacific time.
