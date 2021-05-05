BERKELEY, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced new trips launching across the globe in 2022. This sweeping new offering includes adventures from Bali to the Pyrenees, featuring incredible new destinations like Oman, Chile and Italy's Gran Paradiso to Matterhorn. The company is also launching a Rhine Full Ship Celebration River Cruise Bike Tour as well as a new Active Safari adventure that visits Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe for an opportunity to get up close and personal with the dunes, waterfalls and wildlife of Africa.
Thousands of new departures have been added to Backroads' lineup of trips that span 60 countries for the active adventure traveler. The offering includes numerous Dolce Tempo trips, an easygoing option for guests looking for opportunities to get outside and enjoy hiking, e-biking and multi-adventuring at a more relaxed pace. All 2022 trips are available for booking now.
Backroads' New 2022 Trips Include:
- Bali Multi-Adventure Tour
- Chile Patagonia & Fjords Cruise Walking & Hiking Tour
- French Basque Country Walking & Hiking Tour
- Italy's Gran Paradiso to Matterhorn Walking & Hiking Tour
- Namibia, Botswana & Zimbabwe Active Safari
- Netherlands & Belgium Walking & Hiking Tour
- Oman Walking & Hiking Tour
- Provence to French Riviera Multi-Adventure Tour
- Rhine River Cruise Full Ship Celebration Bike Tour
- Tuscany by the Sea Walking & Hiking Tour
"There's an incredible amount of pent-up demand out there, and we're seeing unprecedented interest in active travel for both this year and next," said Tom Hale, Backroads Founder and President. "We're excited to return to doing what we love most: exploring the world actively. Thanks to the hard work of our trip development team, we're diving back into international travel better than ever, with unbelievable new trips in destinations from Oman to Namibia."
Backroads Dolce Tempo trips are a new, easygoing offering for travelers who want to experience the magic of active travel at a relaxed, flexible pace. These tours are a new guest favorite and nearly all the 2021 departures are already sold out. As the segment continues to grow in popularity, Backroads announced more than 100 new Dolce Tempo departures in 2022 including trips in the Canadian Rockies, Sweden to Denmark, England's Cotswolds, Portugal, as well as a Danube River Cruise E-bike Tour and new departures around the US. See all Dolce Tempo trips here.
In addition to hundreds of new departures, Backroads is launching many new family trips including 20s & Beyond and Older Teens & 20s itineraries. For more information and to book trips go to http://www.backroads.com.
