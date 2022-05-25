Company Helps Raise Funds for World Bicycle Relief
BERKELEY, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced special activities to honor World Bicycle Day on June 3rd. These activities will include biking events at their global hubs to help raise money for World Bicycle Relief's Pedal to Empower campaign. The company also announced a selection of bike tours as we conclude May's National Bike Month. Since 1979, Backroads has hosted active cycling vacations across the globe that feature scenic beauty, world-renowned routes and authentic cultural experiences, as well as bike trips designed for families with kids in three distinct age groups. Last year, the company introduced Dolce Tempo, their new easygoing journeys that empower guests to explore destinations up close and in depth at a leisurely pace, with electric-assist bikes for everyone on bike tours and relaxed routes on walking and hiking trips. Backroads runs dedicated electric-assist biking trips in the Loire Valley of France, California Wine Country, Netherlands & Belgium, Tuscany and more. E-bikes are also available on trips in North America, Europe, and many other destinations worldwide.
In addition to promoting biking around the world with active adventure vacations, Backroads has been giving back to World Bicycle Relief since 2016, an organization with the mission of leveraging bikes to help improve rural access to education, healthcare and livelihoods worldwide. This year on June 3rd, World Bicycle Day, Backroads staff in all its global offices (US, Canada, France) will pedal to raise money for World Bicycle Relief's Pedal to Empower campaign and help them reach their "1 million kilometers ridden" goal. Backroads' involvement with WBR complements efforts to promote and improve biking in communities where their guests live and visit.
The following is a list of some of Backroads' most popular, challenging, scenic, family-friendly and electric-assist bike (e-bike) tours.
Most Scenic Bike Tours
- California Wine Country
- Columbia River Gorge & Willamette Valley
- Provence
- Switzerland
Challenging Bike Tours
- Spain's Andalucía
- Mallorca
- The Carolinas
- Tuscany
Family-Favorite Bike Trips
- Brittany & Normandy
- Dolomites
- Netherlands & Belgium
- Utah's Bryce & Zion
Bike Tours with a Cultural and Historical Emphasis
- Cuba
- Germany to Austria
- Israel
- Japan
- Kentucky
- Thailand
- Vermont to Quebec
Dolce Tempo Easygoing E-bike Tours
- California Wine Country
- Loire Valley
- Danube River Cruise
- Rhine River Cruise
- Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket
"Ever since my very first bike trip around the American West, I've known that there's something special about traveling by bike," said Backroads Founder and President, Tom Hale. "That 5,000 trip inspired me to create Backroads and share the authentic culture, beautiful landscapes and unforgettable adventures that come with traveling by bike. Active travel is the best way to explore, and I'm proud to work with World Bicycle Relief to get more people on bikes around the world for the betterment of their lives and communities."
For the complete collection of Backroads bike tours and for more information, visit Backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.
About Backroads
Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. The company offers Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours, small ship Active Cruises, Dolce Tempo, Private Trips and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids 20+). Backroads hosts thousands of guests each year—75% of whom are repeat guests or referrals from past guests— in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.
Media Contact
Liz Einbinder, Backroads, 510-292-0753, liz_einbinder@backroads.com
SOURCE Backroads