BANGOR, Maine, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers for the Gran Fondo Hincapie Series announced that Bangor, Maine will join a select group of U.S. cities to host this world-class amateur cycling event. The 2022 Bangor Gran Fondo Hincapie Series will take place August 6, 2022, in and around the City of Bangor.
The Gran Fondo Hincapie is a series of events that welcomes riders of every skill level for a weekend of riding and celebration of all things cycling. The Italian term "gran fondo" is used to refer to an increasingly popular type of long-distance amateur cycling event that focuses on both the competitive and recreational experience.
These events are known for epic cycling routes and views, celebrity riders, rest stops with live music, and post-ride family-friendly festivals with food and beer. Spectators can join the fun and watch riders at one of numerous large screens located on-site and keep track of their favorite rider the entire way, via the Gran Fondo Hincapie app.
"We at Hincapie events are so excited to expand our series of events to Bangor, Maine in 2022. Bangor has everything we look for in an event town. The way the community welcomed us on our visit and the quality of the riding, food, and beer, we knew that it was the next home for Gran Fondo Hincapie," said Joe Coddington, Technical Director at Gran Fondo Hincapie.
"This is very exciting for Maine and our cycling community," said Kerrie Tripp, Executive Director at Greater Bangor Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We're delighted Gran Fondo Hincapie has chosen our region to host one of their signature rides in 2022. Our destination has continued to grow and this is another example of the diversity of events this region is able to showcase. It's only through the collaboration and partnerships of the Maine Sports Commission, Bangor Parks & Recreation, and local law enforcement that we were able to secure this premier cycling event."
One of the most well-known names in the cycling industry, George Hincapie defined the term domestique, making a name for himself by serving his teammates and putting their needs above his own. Hincapie began racing as a young boy, winning 10 junior national titles and two world medals prior to going pro. He brought 17 victories to Ronde van Vlannderen races, competed in the Tour de France 17 times, taking a 2nd place finish at the grueling Paris-Roubaix, and won three U.S. National Road Race championships. He also rode at five consecutive Olympic Games between 1992-2008.
In 2012, Hincapie retired from the professional racing circuit, yet he continues to be directly involved in product development and testing for the sportswear company, as well as an integral leader for the pro cycling team.
On August 6, 2022, cyclists of all experience levels can ride alongside George Hincapie and other current and past professional cyclists on routes in the greater Bangor area, planned and tested by George Hincapie himself. While route details are still in development, preliminary plans include a start and finish at the Bangor Waterfront Park and ride distances of 80, 50, and 15 miles. For the most up-to-date information, visit https://hincapie.com/granfondo/bangor/.
"Our organization is thrilled to welcome Hincapie Cycling to Bangor, for the next three years. An event of this caliber will naturally help elevate Maine as a premier cycling destination, in addition to bringing a significant economic impact to the host and surrounding communities," said Sheila Brennan Nee, Director of Maine Sports Commission. "Eight hundred to two thousand cyclists are projected over the three-year period. The majority of riders will be joined by family members and friends, extending their stay to experience all that Maine has to offer in the summertime."
The Maine Sports Commission, a nonprofit organization, works to advance, elevate and promote Maine as a four-season sports destination, strengthening the state through sports tourism, encouraging healthy, active lifestyles. For more information, visit https://www.mainesportscommission.com/.
The Greater Bangor Conventions & Visitor's Bureau supports a vibrant economy by increasing the number of visitors, meetings, and conventions to the Greater Bangor region. For more information, visit: https://www.visitbangormaine.com.
Sheila Brennan Nee, Maine Sports Commission, (207) 615-8020, sheila@mainesportscommission.com
