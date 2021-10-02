INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Batter Up! The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is looking for a hit with Baseball Boundary Breakers—a new exhibit at the world's largest children's museum that highlights the movers and shakers of the baseball world.
Baseball Boundary Breakers features baseball trailblazers who have risen above adversity, challenges and obstacles, all for the love of America's national pastime. The exhibit explores the history of Black athletes in the sport, women who defied the odds and still others who overcame physical challenges. Families are invited to view significant baseball artifacts and participate in fun interactives, all part of Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience® at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Negro Leagues and Breaking the Color Barrier
This section focuses on the history of Black players in baseball and their achievements in the face of adversity. Featured players include Major League Baseball's first African American player—Jackie Robinson, "Hammerin' Hank" Aaron and Indianapolis native Oscar Charleston.
In a play along portion of the exhibit, inspired by Oscar Charleston, children and families will be able to take on the role of an outfielder and jump to try and touch baseballs at various heights to "catch" them before they soar over the outfield wall!
Women in Baseball
In such a male dominated sports world, women have spent decades competing for fair play. This section of the exhibit highlights the achievements of women who triumphed in the game and demonstrates how they continue breaking boundaries.
Here, families can learn pitching skills through an interactive video inspired by Mo'ne Davis to learn proper throwing form (both underhand and overhand). Visitors can also create a digital baseball card featuring themselves and email it home!
Adaptive Baseball
Players with disabilities have made important contributions to the sport of baseball. From legendary Major League pitcher, Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand, to beep baseballs, learn about innovative ways to play ball! In this section, children and families can test their newly discovered pitching abilities and attempt to strike out a virtual batter with an interactive component inspired by Abbott. After pitching, see and hear three different pairings of baseball equipment with the crack of the bat soundscape interactive.
"We believe this exhibit is an opportunity for children and families to have fun with baseball while connecting bigger ideas and important values, sparking learning opportunities in both sport and life," said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum.
Baseball Boundary Breakers is located within the indoor area of Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience® at The Children's Museum. It was created to share the empowering stories of boundary breaking baseball players in a welcoming environment.
Baseball Boundary Breakers is presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers. It is supported by The Indiana Soybean Alliance and The Class Barn and MJ Insurance.
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's at Indiana University Health, Old National Bank and Ice Miller LLP.
